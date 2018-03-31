Actress Sandra Bernhard says women who support Trump can’t think for themselves

Another out-of-touch Hollyweird blowhard.
From Fox News: Roseanne Barr – and her iconic TV character – may be pro-Trump, but one of her co-stars on “Roseanne,” Sandra Bernhard, certainly is not — and she went as far as to say women who support President Trump are unable to think for themselves.
The actress, who is reprising her role as Nancy Bartlett Thomas in the eagerly awaited sitcom reboot, told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that she doesn’t understand how women could support Trump unless they are “under the thumb” of their husbands.
“A lot of women have compromised, given in, raised their kids and not had the luxury of being able to think for themselves,” Bernhard said Wednesday, adding they are “under the thumb of [their] husband[s].”
The 62-year-old, who has yet to make an appearance on the recently premiered TV reboot, then suggested perhaps the reason why women voted for Trump was because they were intimidated by Hillary Clinton’s intelligence.
“[Maybe it was] being so offended by Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s legacy that you turned on her,” the actress suggested. “Or feeling inadequate, feeling like how can somebody be so educated? How can somebody who brought themselves up from their experience and gone to the top? Educated herself, fought for rights, civil rights, and equality. And I think that is threatening to a lot of women.”
Bernhard’s remarks come as the reboot of the ABC sitcom featuring the Conner family drew massive ratings for the network.
The show, starring a pro-Trump title character, was “the highest-rated regularly scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show’s star, Roseanne Barr, revealed to reporters back in January it was important to her to showcase her character as a pro-Trump American.
“It’s just realistic,” she explained. “I have always … attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people that elected Trump so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed.”
DCG
Well isn’t she a handsome woman
And yet Sandra Bernhard pretends to be a pro-women feminist. Nor is she a towering intellect, her educational achievement confined to a high school diploma, which almost every American has.
“Bernhard was born in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Jeanette (née LaZebnik) and proctologist Jerome Bernhard. Her parents raised her as a Conservative Jew…. Bernhard attended Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, graduating in 1973.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandra_Bernhard
Never EVER forget that Hellyweirdos have ZERO moral authority to lecture to us about ANYTHING.
Ms.Bernhard, In other words because a woman does not fall for the liberal, leftist, elite, global New World Order agenda, we cannot think for ourselves. When you follow the masses sometimes you get left without the m!!! I really do feel sorry for you because in reality YOU are the one that cannot think for themselves. Your picture with Weinstein above says it all. You will sell your very soul for a bowl of porridge.
The picture is of Chelsea Handler with Harvey Weinstein, but that doesn’t mean there’s no pic of Sandra Bernhard with Harvey the Pervert. Here’s one of St. Oprah the Hypocrite kissing the pervert:
she has it exactly backwards.
Sandra! Once again I say to the Hollywierdos … nobody cares what you think! Go back to obscurity and quit bothering people.
Some of us have operated successfully for years with “merely a high skrool education”. That stated, stupid is irreparable. Ignorance can be fixed. Just remember that these people have a soapbox from which to speak and all of the commonfolk who read PEOPLE, TIME, NEWSWEEK, WAPO, NYT and watch TEEVEE, et al. are influenced by the words of people we laugh at. We best be careful underestimating the power of their exposure.
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
That comment is not an insult to high school graduates, but directed at Bernhard.
She looks like a transvestite. Who cares what anyone from hollywood’s left has to say? Take up a collection for getting her a nose job!
Bernhard does look like a transvestite — and an ugly one at that!
Sandra’s also a Freudian mind reader—hearing what goyishe women say but knowing what they really think—who “knows” why those goyishe women didn’t vote for Jewish sock puppet Hillary. Those goy women, you see, are “feeling inadequate, feeling like how can somebody be so educated? How can somebody who brought themselves up from their experience and gone to the top?”
There’s no thinking without emotion, and here Sandra displays her innermost paranoia marked by grandiosity (i.e., her assumed intellectual superiority). Her reflexively condescending comment, learned at her mother’s knee no doubt, is the standard explanation of imagined goyishe hostility toward her obnoxious sort—that is, envy arising from comparative intellectual inadequacy—which Sandra embarrassingly, because unwittingly, applies to a diapered, senile old sock puppet like HRC. If nothing else her comment reveals that, if there’s primitive racism ripping America apart, it’s mainly from her kind’s hatred of white America.
