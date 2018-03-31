Actress Sandra Bernhard says women who support Trump can’t think for themselves

Another out-of-touch Hollyweird blowhard.

From Fox News: Roseanne Barr – and her iconic TV character – may be pro-Trump, but one of her co-stars on “Roseanne,” Sandra Bernhard, certainly is not — and she went as far as to say women who support President Trump are unable to think for themselves.

The actress, who is reprising her role as Nancy Bartlett Thomas in the eagerly awaited sitcom reboot, told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that she doesn’t understand how women could support Trump unless they are “under the thumb” of their husbands.

“A lot of women have compromised, given in, raised their kids and not had the luxury of being able to think for themselves,” Bernhard said Wednesday, adding they are “under the thumb of [their] husband[s].”

The 62-year-old, who has yet to make an appearance on the recently premiered TV reboot, then suggested perhaps the reason why women voted for Trump was because they were intimidated by Hillary Clinton’s intelligence.

“[Maybe it was] being so offended by Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s legacy that you turned on her,” the actress suggested. “Or feeling inadequate, feeling like how can somebody be so educated? How can somebody who brought themselves up from their experience and gone to the top? Educated herself, fought for rights, civil rights, and equality. And I think that is threatening to a lot of women.”

Bernhard’s remarks come as the reboot of the ABC sitcom featuring the Conner family drew massive ratings for the network.

The show, starring a pro-Trump title character, was “the highest-rated regularly scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s star, Roseanne Barr, revealed to reporters back in January it was important to her to showcase her character as a pro-Trump American.

“It’s just realistic,” she explained. “I have always … attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people that elected Trump so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed.”

