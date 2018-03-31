A Glimpse of the New Creation – Isaiah 11:6-9

Entry #7 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.
There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

"A little child shall lead them" by William Strutt (British, 1825–1915)

A little Child Will Lead Them

The wolf will live with the lamb,
the leopard will lie down with the goat,
the calf and the lion and the yearling together;
and a little child will lead them.
The cow will feed with the bear,
their young will lie down together,
and the lion will eat straw like the ox.
The infant will play near the cobra’s den,
and the young child will put its hand into the viper’s nest.
They will neither harm nor destroy
on all my holy mountain,
for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord
as the waters cover the sea.
– Isaiah 11:6-9

The rest of Isaiah chapter 11 is an amazing prediction of the Messiah. Because this post is focused on Creation, I have not written about that. To read about the Branch of Jesse click the following link – Read Isaiah 11.

2 responses to “A Glimpse of the New Creation – Isaiah 11:6-9

