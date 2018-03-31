A Glimpse of the New Creation – Isaiah 11:6-9

Entry #7 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.

There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

The wolf will live with the lamb,

the leopard will lie down with the goat,

the calf and the lion and the yearling together;

and a little child will lead them.

The cow will feed with the bear,

their young will lie down together,

and the lion will eat straw like the ox.

The infant will play near the cobra’s den,

and the young child will put its hand into the viper’s nest.

They will neither harm nor destroy

on all my holy mountain,

for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord

as the waters cover the sea.

– Isaiah 11:6-9