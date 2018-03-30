Rain Down My Righteousness

Entry #6 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.
There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

“You heavens above, rain down my righteousness;
let the clouds shower it down.
Let the earth open wide,
let salvation spring up,
let righteousness flourish with it;
I, the Lord, have created it.” 
– Isaiah 45 verse 8

The Bible uses word pictures to keep in our hearts. On thing this word picture tells me is that this amazing world was designed deliberately to please its Creator, and that the atheist position of chance and randomness is completely foreign to God’s intention, and to the needs of the human heart.

 

2 responses to “Rain Down My Righteousness

  1. Philip | March 30, 2018 at 2:19 am | Reply

    I do not believe in athiest. When some people are angry with God because of some troubling circumstance they figure they will punish God by pretending He does not exist. Athiest suffer from a health condition. I was going to say a mental health condition but it is spiritual. Mankind is born into a poisoned state. God is the antidote.

