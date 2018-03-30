Entry #6 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.

There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

“You heavens above, rain down my righteousness;

let the clouds shower it down.

Let the earth open wide,

let salvation spring up,

let righteousness flourish with it;

I, the Lord, have created it.”

– Isaiah 45 verse 8

The Bible uses word pictures to keep in our hearts. On thing this word picture tells me is that this amazing world was designed deliberately to please its Creator, and that the atheist position of chance and randomness is completely foreign to God’s intention, and to the needs of the human heart.

♞

