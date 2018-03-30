Nearly half of all Democrats want to ban hand guns

The right of Americans to arm themselves is enshrined in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

In 2008 in District of Columbia v. Heller, by a razor-thin margin of 5-4, the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protects the individual‘s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia.

SCOTUS made clear that the Second Amendment is a safeguard against a tyrannical government via citizens owning arms to defend themselves. What those arms are depend on the circumstances, specifically, arms technology. In the 18th century, those arms were rifles. But in the 21st century, handguns and rifles are insufficient against the vastly superior armament of  the government. And so, in District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court left open the possibility of the individual’s right to military-grade weapons as a means to defend ourselves against government tyranny.

See “Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons

A recent public opinion survey, however, shows that more than 4 of every 10 Democrats favor the banning of all handguns and, in so doing, stand against nothing other than the U.S. Constitution itself.

Becket Adams reports for the Washington Examiner, March 2, 2018, that according to a just-released YouGov statistically-representative survey of 1,500 registered voters, conducted on February 25-27, with a margin of error of ±2.9%:

  • In response to the question, “Do you favor or oppose … [banning] the sale of all handguns, except those that are issued to law enforcement officers?”,  44% of self-identified Democrats said they would support such a ban, while 46% said they would oppose it. In contrast, 81% of Republican respondents said they oppose the ban.
  • 82% of Democrats favor banning semi-automatic firearms — 73% “strongly” and 9% “somewhat” favor — such as AR-15 rifles like the one alleged to be used on February 14 by Nikolas Cruz in M.S. Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In contrast, 53% of Republican respondents said they’d oppose such a ban.
  • 41% of Democrats favor a repeal of the Second Amendment, while 39% said they’d oppose it. In contrast, 60% of the broader population overwhelmingly oppose repealing the Second Amendment, while 21% support it.
  • The majority of both Democrats (86%) and Republicans (81%) support prohibiting people with a “history of mental illness” from owning firearms. Of course, what constitutes “mental illness” or a “history” of mental illness is left to the authorities to define.

  2. tricolorro1 | March 30, 2018 at 8:00 am | Reply

    DemocRATs belong in a Communist Country, not in America which DemocRATs are trying to turn into a Communist Country.

  3. Alma | March 30, 2018 at 8:05 am | Reply

    NOT IN MY TIME!

  4. Silhouette | March 30, 2018 at 8:33 am | Reply

    If you eliminate the second Amendment you may as well throw the entire Constitution away and let the fighting begin.

  5. Comrade Obama | March 30, 2018 at 8:50 am | Reply

    SCOTUS can try and eliminate the 2nd Amendment. It will result the same way prohibition did, but with bloody results and an end for SCOTUS.

  6. Maryaha | March 30, 2018 at 8:52 am | Reply

    Well, this might actually be good news. The conservative right owns the majority of the guns in this country, which means that when the loony liberals try to change the Constitution, they will get a big surprise. 😳

  7. palcau ioan | March 30, 2018 at 9:01 am | Reply

    this was against the right to bear arms ,the only thing that keep alive this demonic party…since wen?

  8. palcau ioan | March 30, 2018 at 9:02 am | Reply

    this war sorry

  9. marblenecltr | March 30, 2018 at 9:19 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on necltr and commented:

    Hillary Clinton, “Look, the average Democrat voter is just plain stupid. They’re easy to manipulate. That’s the easy part.” As told to Dick Morris in “Rewriting History,” 2005. Her thoughts, not mine.

  10. Brian Heinz | March 30, 2018 at 9:22 am | Reply

    If you use enough emotion and tell the lie enough they will believe it and it seems the loony left has arrived to this point. Now when the time comes they will the first in line to be mowed down in one of there marches and blame it on the right to instigate the taking up of all guns. The Civil and Spiritual War is coming please be ready. I thought that is would take much longer but the fact of all the sin in this country I think now sooner than later.

