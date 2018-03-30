Nearly half of all Democrats want to ban hand guns

The right of Americans to arm themselves is enshrined in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

In 2008 in District of Columbia v. Heller, by a razor-thin margin of 5-4, the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protects the individual‘s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia.

SCOTUS made clear that the Second Amendment is a safeguard against a tyrannical government via citizens owning arms to defend themselves. What those arms are depend on the circumstances, specifically, arms technology. In the 18th century, those arms were rifles. But in the 21st century, handguns and rifles are insufficient against the vastly superior armament of the government. And so, in District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court left open the possibility of the individual’s right to military-grade weapons as a means to defend ourselves against government tyranny.

A recent public opinion survey, however, shows that more than 4 of every 10 Democrats favor the banning of all handguns and, in so doing, stand against nothing other than the U.S. Constitution itself.

Becket Adams reports for the Washington Examiner, March 2, 2018, that according to a just-released YouGov statistically-representative survey of 1,500 registered voters, conducted on February 25-27, with a margin of error of ±2.9%:

In response to the question, “Do you favor or oppose … [ banning] the sale of all handguns , except those that are issued to law enforcement officers?”, 44% of self-identified Democrats said they would support such a ban , while 46% said they would oppose it. In contrast, 81% of Republican respondents said they oppose the ban.

, except those that are issued to law enforcement officers?”, , while 46% said they would oppose it. In contrast, 81% of Republican respondents said they oppose the ban. 82% of Democrats favor banning semi-automatic firearms — 73% “strongly” and 9% “somewhat” favor — such as AR-15 rifles like the one alleged to be used on February 14 by Nikolas Cruz in M.S. Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In contrast, 53% of Republican respondents said they’d oppose such a ban.

— 73% “strongly” and 9% “somewhat” favor — such as AR-15 rifles like the one alleged to be used on February 14 by Nikolas Cruz in M.S. Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In contrast, 53% of Republican respondents said they’d oppose such a ban. 41% of Democrats favor a repeal of the Second Amendment , while 39% said they’d oppose it. In contrast, 60% of the broader population overwhelmingly oppose repealing the Second Amendment, while 21% support it.

, while 39% said they’d oppose it. In contrast, 60% of the broader population overwhelmingly oppose repealing the Second Amendment, while 21% support it. The majority of both Democrats (86%) and Republicans (81%) support prohibiting people with a “history of mental illness” from owning firearms. Of course, what constitutes “mental illness” or a “history” of mental illness is left to the authorities to define.

