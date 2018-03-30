Happy Ending: Convicted felon shot dead by homeowner during Nashville home invasion

Taxpayer relief shot provided for this criminal.
And a good example of why one chooses to have firearms in strategic locations throughout their home.
From Fox17: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have identified the alleged robber shot by a homeowner during a home invasion in Hermitage on Wednesday night. Terry Adams, Jr., 27, of Ashland City, Tenn., died overnight. Adams is a convicted felon out of Cheatham County and Nashville.
Police say the 43-year-old homeowner was away from his Richard Lee Circle residence when two “strange men” entered through a back door and struck his wife. The homeowner arrived to find the back door open and walked into the kitchen where he was struck on the head with a “blunt object,” causing a skull fracture.
The man was ordered to open his gun safe and the robbers took three long guns and a pistol. During this time, the wife fled to a neighbors house and the two suspects left with the guns.
Police said the homeowner, unsure of where his wife went, got a pistol out of another room and headed outside where he again met the robbers. During an altercation, police said the homeowner fired at the suspects, fatally striking Adams.
The second robber dropped the guns and fled. He remains on the run. The homeowner is currently being treated in the hospital.
Police said the same Hermitage home was burglarized on Feb, 6 and a flat screen TV was taken. Adams is a suspect in that case.
Adams has been convicted of attempted burglary in Nashville and has several convictions ranging from car theft, to felony theft to aggravated assault in Cheatham County. He also plead guilty last November to two misdemeanors stemming from a felony meth possession for resale and gun charges.
At the time of Wednesday’s home invasion, Adams was wanted on two probation violations.
DCG
Meth is one evil drug, not that the others are any good though, maybe crack would be a good runner up for the drug that turns humans into monsters capable of the most heinous acts. The good news is this had a happy ending and we wont have to worry about that freak victimizing anyone else.
Tony . . . Amen to that!
Having more than one weapon in the house was the key in their success in a happy out come. If all your guns are locked up in a safe like all the idiots out in mexifonia then it would be as not so happy. Bet they bury this article and will not get much air time. So the guns out there that save people do not get any attention it does not fit in there agenda to take all the guns up.
Yup. Also, carrying on your hip or purse is an excellent option.
Your right about that I used to run classes for people to learn to get there permits here in the Mid-south area. I had mostly Women a few Men and funny the Women out shot the Men for one main reason. When I started the lesson they listened the men didn’t it’s the macho thing they thought they already knew. But all in all the amount of people who are applying for permits has gone drastically up.
Brian, I really like you, so please take this well: that “women shoot better because they listen” thing is a pretty tired old cliché. Men may goof around more at the range, but no combat shooting is like the range. When it comes time to make the choice to draw, present, and halt the threat that is rapidly adbancing, men are much more lethal. So yeah, women beginners are better at calmly squeezing off shots at pieces of paper 7 yards away, sure, but only with much thoughtful practice will they ever become good shooters.
Thanks for allowing me to vent about a peeve.
HE died on the cross for us to take away the sins of the world. The scum bag died because he was a sin we had to rid off in our world today. And my wish for the man that shot him is godspeed, he applied the second amendment our forefathers legacy.
Sadly so many going to Hades without knowing Jesus Christ as their Savior. The Bible tells us that Jesus will come back when all those that are to be saved from Hades are saved. Are we doing enough to spread the gospel message? Don’t misunderstand, I am as glad that this scumbag will not longer be a threat than anyone else as the rest, but it still means he went to Hades which is very sad.
Amen
The Hero of this story deserves a gold metal. It’s for sure, the media will not allow this story of using a gun for good to be broadcast.
