Happy Ending: Convicted felon shot dead by homeowner during Nashville home invasion

From Fox17: NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have identified the alleged robber shot by a homeowner during a home invasion in Hermitage on Wednesday night. Terry Adams, Jr., 27, of Ashland City, Tenn., died overnight. Adams is a convicted felon out of Cheatham County and Nashville.

Police say the 43-year-old homeowner was away from his Richard Lee Circle residence when two “strange men” entered through a back door and struck his wife. The homeowner arrived to find the back door open and walked into the kitchen where he was struck on the head with a “blunt object,” causing a skull fracture.

The man was ordered to open his gun safe and the robbers took three long guns and a pistol. During this time, the wife fled to a neighbors house and the two suspects left with the guns.

Police said the homeowner, unsure of where his wife went, got a pistol out of another room and headed outside where he again met the robbers. During an altercation, police said the homeowner fired at the suspects, fatally striking Adams.

The second robber dropped the guns and fled. He remains on the run. The homeowner is currently being treated in the hospital.

Police said the same Hermitage home was burglarized on Feb, 6 and a flat screen TV was taken. Adams is a suspect in that case.

Adams has been convicted of attempted burglary in Nashville and has several convictions ranging from car theft, to felony theft to aggravated assault in Cheatham County. He also plead guilty last November to two misdemeanors stemming from a felony meth possession for resale and gun charges.

At the time of Wednesday’s home invasion, Adams was wanted on two probation violations.

