Application for ‘March For Our Lives’ permit was made months before Parkland school shooting

On March 24, 2018, one month and ten days after the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, student-led pro-gun control “March For Our Lives” demonstrations took place across America, including in Washington, D.C.
The word “Our” in March For Our Lives refers to students.
From Wikipedia:
March For Our Lives was a student-led demonstration in support of tighter gun control that took place on March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C., with over 800 sibling events throughout the United States and around the world. Student organizers from Never Again MSD planned the march in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The event followed the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which was described by many media outlets as a possible tipping point for gun control legislation.
Never Again MSD (MSD refers to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School) is a group started on social media as a movement “For survivors of the Stoneman Douglas Shooting, by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas Shooting” using the hashtag #NeverAgain.
The MSD student survivors who formed Never Again MSD include the now-famous David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and Cameron Kasky.
Public demonstrations, especially those that are large-scale like March For Our Lives, require a permit from the police department of the city in which the demonstration will take place.
European political researcher Ole Dammegard contacted the Metropolitan D. C. Police Department concerning the permit for the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C.
Dammegard received this email from Officer Scott C. Earhardt of the Homeland Security Bureau of the Metropolitan Police Department:
Good morning,
In reference to your inquiry concerning the March For Our Lives Demonstration, here in the District of Columbia on March 24, 2018. MPD received a permit application several months prior to the actual event, and there was several months of planning for this large event.
If your are requesting additional information reference this event, please follow the below steps to file your Freedom of Information Act request:
https://foia-dc.gov/App/Index.aspx
If your have any additional question sor concerns, please feel free in contacting me directly.
Officer Scott C. Earhardt, Badge No. 2372
Homeland Security Bureau
Special Operations Division
Planning and Logistics
Metropolitan Police Department
2850 New York Ave., N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20002
202-671-6529 (Office)
202-671-6522 (Planning)
202-671-6511 (Station)
Scott.Earhardt@dc.gov
Below is a screenshot of the email (source: Professor James Fetzer):
According to the PDF document, Metropolitan Police Department, Washington.D.C., Scott Earhardt indeed is a detective there. Here’s a screenshot I took from page 6 of the 65-page document:
- The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School occurred on February 14, 2018.
- A day after the shooting, on February 15, 2018, MSD students formed the group, Never Again MSD.
- On March 24, 2018, March For Our Lives demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C. (and other cities).
- Among the organizers of March For Our Lives is Never Again MSD, which had not existed before February 15.
- The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department received a permit application for March For Our Lives demonstration “several months prior to the actual event”.
Questions:
- How can Never Again MSD apply for a permit “several months” BEFORE the group had even been formed?
- How can an application be made for a permit for a “March For Our Lives” demonstration “several months” BEFORE the Parkland MSD school shooting that galvanized MSD students to form the Never Again MSD group that organized the demonstration?
Parkland students call for greater gun safety measures while in Dubai
The curious case of Parkland school shooting student survivor Emma Gonzalez
The curious case of Parkland school shooting hero coach Aaron Feis
The curious case of Parkland school shooting victim Kyle Laman
Parkland teacher: 'Shooter was in full metal garb, helmet, face mask, bulletproof armor, shooting a rifle I've never seen before'
Florida school shooting shills are out in full force
Who is David Hogg, Florida Parkland School shooting survivor?
The crisis actors of Florida Parkland School shooting
Florida Valentine's Day school shooting: anomalies and confessed shooter
