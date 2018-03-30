Application for ‘March For Our Lives’ permit was made months before Parkland school shooting

Posted on March 30, 2018 by | 12 Comments

On March 24, 2018, one month and ten days after the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, student-led pro-gun control “March For Our Lives” demonstrations took place across America, including in Washington, D.C.

The word “Our” in March For Our Lives refers to students.

From Wikipedia:

March For Our Lives was a student-led demonstration in support of tighter gun control that took place on March 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C., with over 800 sibling events throughout the United States and around the world. Student organizers from Never Again MSD planned the march in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The event followed the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which was described by many media outlets as a possible tipping point for gun control legislation.

Never Again MSD (MSD refers to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School) is a group started on social media as a movement “For survivors of the Stoneman Douglas Shooting, by survivors of the Stoneman Douglas Shooting” using the hashtag #NeverAgain.

The MSD student survivors who formed Never Again MSD include the now-famous David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and Cameron Kasky.

Public demonstrations, especially those that are large-scale like March For Our Lives, require a permit from the police department of the city in which the demonstration will take place.

European political researcher Ole Dammegard contacted the Metropolitan D. C. Police Department concerning the permit for the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C.

Dammegard received this email from Officer Scott C. Earhardt of the Homeland Security Bureau of the Metropolitan Police Department:

Good morning,

In reference to your inquiry concerning the March For Our Lives Demonstration, here in the District of Columbia on March 24, 2018. MPD received a permit application several months prior to the actual event, and there was several months of planning for this large event.

If your are requesting additional information reference this event, please follow the below steps to file your Freedom of Information Act request:

https://foia-dc.gov/App/Index.aspx

If your have any additional question sor concerns, please feel free in contacting me directly.

Officer Scott C. Earhardt, Badge No. 2372

Homeland Security Bureau
Special Operations Division
Planning and Logistics
Metropolitan Police Department
2850 New York Ave., N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20002
202-671-6529 (Office)
202-671-6522 (Planning)
202-671-6511 (Station)

Scott.Earhardt@dc.gov

Below is a screenshot of the email (source: Professor James Fetzer):

According to the PDF document, Metropolitan Police Department, Washington.D.C., Scott Earhardt indeed is a detective there. Here’s a screenshot I took from page 6 of the 65-page document:

Here are some facts:

  1. The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School occurred on February 14, 2018.
  2. A day after the shooting, on February 15, 2018, MSD students formed the group, Never Again MSD.
  3. On March 24, 2018, March For Our Lives demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C. (and other cities).
  4. Among the organizers of March For Our Lives is Never Again MSD, which had not existed before February 15.
  5. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department received a permit application for March For Our Lives demonstration “several months prior to the actual event”.

Questions:

  1. How can Never Again MSD apply for a permit “several months” BEFORE the group had even been formed?
  2. How can an application be made for a permit for a “March For Our Lives” demonstration “several months” BEFORE the Parkland MSD school shooting that galvanized MSD students to form the Never Again MSD group that organized the demonstration?

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2018 Florida Parkland School shooting, conspiracy, crime, Education, fake news, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, iY Generation, Liberals/Democrats/Left, United States and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

12 responses to “Application for ‘March For Our Lives’ permit was made months before Parkland school shooting

  1. Brian Heinz | March 30, 2018 at 11:24 am | Reply

    Very good Doc you’re on it every way you can be. I did see where on the Blaze they were showing how sora$$ funded it through planned parenthood with 264 million and seems all the other outlets of satan jumped in to help out as well. Very good article Doc you’re the man. And thank you for my edit you keep me straight. ☻

    Liked by 3 people

  2. MomOfIV | March 30, 2018 at 11:27 am | Reply

    awesome find Dr. Eowyn and awesome questions!
    truth always comes to Light

    Liked by 4 people

  3. Pat Riot | March 30, 2018 at 11:33 am | Reply

    Liberals, gun cntrol, lies, socialism, communism, more lies, the eroding of values in America and all over the world, even more lies, red flag events, the deep state, the David Pigs of this world, sorry, Hogs, aka, more lies, more useful idiots – what’s new? Lock and load, law abiding citizens, the fight is coming and we the people will be called to defend this Republic, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

    Liked by 4 people

  4. Joe Magil | March 30, 2018 at 12:01 pm | Reply

    Has anyone made the FOIA request to find out exactly who made the application for the March and exactly when?

    Liked by 3 people

  5. kjf | March 30, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Reply

    I linked the screen shot and someone i know just tweeted cnn. Hope you dont mind

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Yahoo | March 30, 2018 at 1:11 pm | Reply

    Wow ! Thanks for this !

    Like

  8. YouKnowWho | March 30, 2018 at 1:15 pm | Reply

    More importantly. How can we know when permits for these libatardfests are applied for so that we can watch for these false flags. The best offense is a good defense. They’ll have to be more careful. Already they’re sloppy at best.

    Like

  9. Jurist | March 30, 2018 at 1:16 pm | Reply

    Awesome work as always! Keep ’em coming!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s