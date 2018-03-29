Entry #5 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.

There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

Isaiah 40:25-26

“To whom will you compare me?

Or who is my equal?” says the Holy One.

Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens:

Who created all these?

He who brings out the starry host one by one

and calls forth each of them by name.

Because of his great power and mighty strength,

not one of them is missing.

Imagine the number of stars, then the idea that each has a name, and none is missing. We can’t begin to grasp the greatness of the Creator.

