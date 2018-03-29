Entry #5 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.
There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.
Isaiah 40:25-26
“To whom will you compare me?
Or who is my equal?” says the Holy One.
Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens:
Who created all these?
He who brings out the starry host one by one
and calls forth each of them by name.
Because of his great power and mighty strength,
not one of them is missing.
Imagine the number of stars, then the idea that each has a name, and none is missing. We can’t begin to grasp the greatness of the Creator.
PEACE
I say it all the time to people, how could you not believe in God…just look around!
WHO can comprehend it?
I once read that if the stars were divvied up equally among every person alive today, that would mean that each person would “own” at least 60 SEXTILLION stars! That’s 60,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, or 60 x 10 to the 9th power!
On the human side, I am convinced that if Adam & Eve had not fallen and humanity had never sinned, there would, of course, be NO DEATH. And I am convinced that IF this had happened, the REAL NUMBER of people that God Almighty really wanted to be on this Earth would have reached into the TRILLIONS. Not at the same time, of course, but, throughout history, into the TRILLIONS.
Thanks to SIN, the human race and every one in it (and that includes ME), is really, really PUNY.
May God have Mercy on me a sinner.
