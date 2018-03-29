Advertisements

WalMart removes Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout lines

Posted on March 29, 2018 by | Leave a comment

CNBC reports that WalMart made what the company calls a “business decision” to remove the smutty Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout lines.

In an emailed statement to CNBC on Tuesday night, March 27, 2018, Walmart said it:

“will continue to offer Cosmopolitan to customers that wish to purchase the magazine, but it will no longer be located in the checkout aisles. While this was primarily a business decision, the concerns raised were heard.”

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation hails WalMart’s decision as a victory against “Cosmo‘s hypersexualized and degrading article titles” that promote pornography and other ills.

Cosmopolitan, owned by Hearst Communications, describes itself as a “bible for fun, fearless females that reaches more than 18 million readers a month.” Walmart did not immediately respond to inquiries from CNBC on whether sales of Cosmo were declining.

Rising social and political activism in the U.S. has put pressure on corporations to evaluate their business practices. Following the Parkland school shooting, Walmart is one of several retailers that have issued new restrictions on the sale of guns.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, Liberals/Democrats/Left, United States and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: