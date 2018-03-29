WalMart removes Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout lines

CNBC reports that WalMart made what the company calls a “business decision” to remove the smutty Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout lines.

In an emailed statement to CNBC on Tuesday night, March 27, 2018, Walmart said it:

“will continue to offer Cosmopolitan to customers that wish to purchase the magazine, but it will no longer be located in the checkout aisles. While this was primarily a business decision, the concerns raised were heard.”

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation hails WalMart’s decision as a victory against “Cosmo‘s hypersexualized and degrading article titles” that promote pornography and other ills. Cosmopolitan, owned by Hearst Communications, describes itself as a “bible for fun, fearless females that reaches more than 18 million readers a month.” Walmart did not immediately respond to inquiries from CNBC on whether sales of Cosmo were declining. Rising social and political activism in the U.S. has put pressure on corporations to evaluate their business practices. Following the Parkland school shooting, Walmart is one of several retailers that have issued new restrictions on the sale of guns.

~Eowyn

