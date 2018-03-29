Only 28, Daniel ‘Harry Potter’ Radcliffe looks like death

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the box office blockbuster Harry Potter movies, began acting when he was 10 years old in BBC One’s 1999 TV film David Copperfield.

At age 11, he was cast as Harry Potter in the first Harry Potter movie, and continued in the role for 10 years until the 8th and final movie.

Born on July 23, 1989, Radcliffe is only 28 years old, with an estimated net worth of $110 million.

Last night, March 28, 2018, in a show of support for his actor friend Billy Crudup, Radcliffe attended a showing of the off-Broadway show, Harry Clarke, at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York City.

Photographers captured these shocking images of Radcliffe backstage (source: Just Jared).

In August 2010, Radcliffe said he had stopped drinking alcohol after finding himself becoming too reliant on it. But his wasted appearance last night suggests he had fallen off the wagon.

Parents who encourage or allow their young children to go into show biz should have their heads examined.

~Eowyn

