No worries kids, you’re safe: Student suspended for drawing of stick figure holding gun

No need to wonder if the FBI is doing their job.
No need to wonder if any troubling behaviors gave local Florida law enforcement plenty of opportunities to investigate and arrest the Parkland shooter — and even take away his guns — long before he shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Worry no more! School administrators are now concerned about a young boy’s drawing of stick figures.
From WRAL (Sampson County, NC): A middle school student in Sampson County was suspended over a doodle that showed stick figures holding guns and knives.
The incident happened several weeks ago at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School and the father of the 13-year-old boy said he can’t believe his son received a two-day suspension for what he calls a harmless picture.
“I see a guy in a race car souped-up. I see a tower that he built. I see him holding his gun, he’s a deer hunter. I see him with a magician and I see him as a Ninja Turtle,” James Herring said. “[He’s] just expressing himself, nothing violent.”
Herring said his son does have access to weapons that he uses for hunting, but they’re kept under lock and key. He said his son is not violent and wasn’t having any emotional issues when he made the drawings.
Herring said he was shocked when the school called and said his son was being suspended. “When I see that, I see a normal 13-year-old boy. I drew pictures like this, any other person of his age drew drawings like this. It’s nothing to get expelled from school for,” he said.
While the seventh grader has returned to school, his father is wondering what type of message the school system is trying to send by suspending his son.
“Due to everything happening in the nation, we’re just being extra vigilant about all issues of safety,” said Sampson County Schools’ Superintendent Eric Bracy.
While Bracy wouldn’t talk about the specifics of the suspension given to Herring’s son, he said punishments for students for a variety of offenses are outlined in the student handbook.
“There are some things that list possible threats or things like that. We’ve got category one, two, three and four, which sort of grades potential incidents and the level or seriousness,” Bracy said about the punishments outlined in the handbook.
Herring said his son’s drawings were made before the shooting at a Parkland, Fla. school that killed 17 people.
h/t Breitbart
DCG
This is child abuse. The parents should sue Roseboro Salemburg Middle School and the school district.
Well, not to put too fine a point on it……. WTF! Whilst the kid is not an artist, I recognize the appeal. I guess they would have hung me!
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
When children can see on television and film, one after another movies where the good guys utilize guns to take out the bad guys . . . yet these insane educators crucify a 13 year old for drawing stick figures holding a gun. The father of this boy admits that the pictures were created before the shooting in Florida. There will be little wonder if this generation of students, and those who follow have severe emotional disturbance due to the goofy way that educators interact with them.
It is ludicrous that when the local police, and the FBI, and the school officials in Parkland, FL failed to do their due diligence, yet we have everyone and their cousin pouncing on poor young people, for the sin of being young, and doing the things that young people do.
I certainly do agree with Dr Eowyn, the parent’s should take these educators to court.
Stupid bureaucrats with no sense (when they’re not raving left/libtards) run our schools.
Imagine, insulting all those academic snowflakes and making them run to their safe space. Sue the bastards.
