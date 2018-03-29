George Soros is a leading shareholder in Netflix

Red Pill reports for The Goldwater, March 28, 2018, that Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser and UN ambassador, has been hired to Netflix Inc’s board of directors, “but most Americans seem to forget that George Soros is a leading shareholder in the company.“

Red Pill is right.

Soros indeed is a leading shareholder in Netflix, through his privately-held investment management firm, Soros Fund Management, which he’d founded in 1969.

According to Wikipedia, Soros Fund Management’s president and deputy chairman is one of George’s demon spawn, Robert Soros. But according to Business Insider, on June 26, 2017, Robert Soros, the 53-year-old eldest son of George Soros, stepped down as deputy chairman and president of Soros Fund Management but remain an owner at the firm. Robert will start his own venture capital firm, Soros Capital.

Soros Fund Management (SFM) has large investments in transportation, energy, retail, financial, and other industries, as well as in public equity and fixed income markets worldwide, foreign exchange, currency, commodity markets, and private equity and venture capital funds.

According to Soros Fund Management‘s latest portfolio, as of December 31, 2017, SFM owns 71,500 shares in Netflix. At the current price of $285.77 per share, the total value of Soros’ shares in Netflix is a whopping $20.43 million.

Soros Fund Management has tentacles all over the U.S. economy and the world. George Soros, via his Soros Fund Management, also owns shares in these well-known companies and many others:

Overstock.com Inc: 2,472,188 shares.

Time Warner Inc: 361,842 shares.

Target Corp: 558,460 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc: 1,023,055 shares.

Gap Inc: 998,391 shares.

Halliburton Co: 642,500 shares.

CBS Corp: 450,000 shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc: 1,278,162 shares.

Aetna Inc: 199,000 shares.

General Motors Co: 600,109 shares.

Comcast Corp: 700,000 shares

Bank of America Corp: 264,600 shares.

Microsoft Corp: 57,700 shares.

Visa Inc: 21,900 shares.

Tribune Media Co: 128,175 shares.

Monsanto Co: 174,729 shares.

General Electric Co: 42,900 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co: 9,300 shares.

Interestingly, Soros Fund Management had sold out its shares in Facebook Inc., well before the eruption of the current scandal engulfing Facebook.

