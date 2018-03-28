Wasserman Schultz calls for background check on ammunition purchases

Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile. You know re-loading components would be their next target.

From Newsmax: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla, is introducing legislation requiring background checks on those wanting to purchase ammunition, the Sun Sentinel reports.

She rejected the argument her proposal would infringe on the Second Amendment right to bear arms, according to the newspaper. “You do not have the right to bear bullets,” Wasserman Schultz said.

She announced her proposed legislation on Monday and was joined by some teachers and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen people were killed at the Parkland, Florida school in a mass shooting last month.

Mei-Ling Ho-Shing, a Stoneman Douglas junior, welcomed the proposal on ammunition purchases. “If we can attack the bullets, we can stop how many people who can get shot with high-capacity magazines,” she said.

Wasserman Schultz conceded her proposal would not have prevented the high school murders, but would have prevented many other killings.

“Put together, woven together, it will provide the safety net that is essential to reduce gun violence,” she said. “That’s our goal.”

DCG

Advertisements