This is your brain on drugs: Sean Penn is a wreck and his new book sucks, too

Sean Penn is making the rounds to promote his book, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.”

The main character in his book calls for the assassination of the president (in reference to Trump) and dares the commander in chief to “Tweet me, b****.”

The drug-filled actor appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show Monday night and admitted to being on Ambien (a sedative and hypnotic).

Sean’s book is not receiving good reviews (shocker, right).

According to Mark Athitakis, a critic and author of “The New Midwest,” the writing is not coherent (shocker, right).

From SF Gate (read the whole review here):

“If only the satire were funnier, though. If only the writing were more coherent. And if only the timing were better. In the weeks before the last presidential election, “Bob Honey” reflected the goofiness of the moment’s political theater. Now that we are living with its consequences, the story feels off point and toothless. Toward the end of the novel, a broken Bob Honey writes a letter to “Mr. Landlord,” a stand-in for Trump, grousing, “You are not simply a president in need of impeachment, you are a man in need of an intervention. We are not simply a people in need of an intervention, we are a nation in need of an assassin … Sir, I challenge you to a duel. Tweet me … I dare you.”

Pundits have seized on that “assassin” line, as if Bob were a sensible or interesting enough character to take seriously as a folk hero. (More curious is the novel’s epilogue, an Ochs-Ian poem in which Penn keens at #MeToo as “this infantilizing term of the day.” ) The Trump era may yet find its gonzo literary truth-teller who can capture our moment with more comedy and absurdity than reality itself can. It is unquestionably a tough job. Sean Penn is not up to it as a novelist, but who knows? There is always a chance for a movie.”

Go for it Hollyweird! Another movie that is sure to suck.

DCG

