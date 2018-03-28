This is your brain on drugs: Sean Penn is a wreck and his new book sucks, too

Sean Penn is making the rounds to promote his book, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.”
The main character in his book calls for the assassination of the president (in reference to Trump) and dares the commander in chief to “Tweet me, b****.”
The drug-filled actor appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show Monday night and admitted to being on Ambien (a sedative and hypnotic).
Sean’s book is not receiving good reviews (shocker, right).
According to Mark Athitakis, a critic and author of “The New Midwest,” the writing is not coherent (shocker, right).
From SF Gate (read the whole review here):
“If only the satire were funnier, though. If only the writing were more coherent. And if only the timing were better. In the weeks before the last presidential election, “Bob Honey” reflected the goofiness of the moment’s political theater. Now that we are living with its consequences, the story feels off point and toothless. Toward the end of the novel, a broken Bob Honey writes a letter to “Mr. Landlord,” a stand-in for Trump, grousing, “You are not simply a president in need of impeachment, you are a man in need of an intervention. We are not simply a people in need of an intervention, we are a nation in need of an assassin … Sir, I challenge you to a duel. Tweet me … I dare you.”
Pundits have seized on that “assassin” line, as if Bob were a sensible or interesting enough character to take seriously as a folk hero. (More curious is the novel’s epilogue, an Ochs-Ian poem in which Penn keens at #MeToo as “this infantilizing term of the day.” ) The Trump era may yet find its gonzo literary truth-teller who can capture our moment with more comedy and absurdity than reality itself can. It is unquestionably a tough job. Sean Penn is not up to it as a novelist, but who knows? There is always a chance for a movie.”
Go for it Hollyweird! Another movie that is sure to suck.
DCG
Can’t write he can’t act what is he to do. More bs from the left wing hollywerid nut jobs. He even looks like the poster boy for crack head gazette. Somebody give him a comb. ☻
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still exactly like the character he “portrayed” in that Fast Times movie… a complete waste. Were the feds to bust him for making a threat on the PotUS, he’d likely get off on “insanity” or “non compos mentis”. Doesn’t make it right, but he is obviously void of intelligence and morality…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very nice piece. I cannot remember a time when the propaganda was this severe. It’s ironic that there is really no basis for their “outrage”. I admit to not liking the foreign policy but it’s “their” foreign policy as well.
These imaginary SJW’s are thumping their little chests and screeching for no reason. They have made more headway with their communist agenda since Trump has been in office than when Obongo was giving away the country.
What are they complaining about? That it hasn’t totally collapsed yet? Those who watch TV are bombarded with a constant diet of Colbert (yech!), and other brainless mouthers. Can you just imagine what a world to their liking would look like?
Well, maybe we can. Look at Sean Penn. Their whole “culture” is one giant orgy of circular masturbation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s not funny!😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Sean’s book is not receiving good reviews”
I’m SHOCKED! Just shocked! Not!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gee, you mean it takes more to write a novel than being snarky and regurgitating nonsense? Maybe he’d better stick to acting. On the other hand, perhaps not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops, I hit the wrong button! Sorry.
LikeLike
I’d have to add John Oliver to that mix after what he did to mock Miss Pence’s book.
And I’d enjoy seeing these twits tarred & feathered. Or better yet, impaled with flaming swords… just for fun. Especially the ass, Maher. Don’t really know the apparent gay on the left, and Colbert + Kimmel have really only turned total turds in the last few years to kiss up to the far left. But Maher has been spewing diarrhea from his mouth for decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The hypocritical fools on one hand kill the other take up the guns so we can’t kill according to them this is there MO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s looking older than Keith Richards.
His kid’s a piece of, well, “work” too
https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/sean-penns-son-hopper-19-screams-at-photographer-uses-racial-slur-2013283/
Maybe he got syph from Madonna, although he started out brain damaged
Surprised el Guapo or whatever the drug lord who he ratted out is hasn’t arranged a “thank you”. Maybe that’s why he smokes and takes ambien all the time…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m surprised he isn’t in his favorite socialist country, Venezuela, promoting his book. Sorry, I forget they are bankrupt, inflation is astronomical, and people can’t afford food. let alone his lousy book.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well! Well! Well! It looks like we have a TRAINWRECK who’s actually WORSE than Alec Baldwin! Hee! Hee! Hee!
Hey Sean Penn—I FART IN YOUR GENERAL DIRECTION!!!
Oh stop! Yer killin’ me ovuh heah!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A few of years ago I watched a Ben Stiller movie called “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.” In this version of the story, Stiller (Mitty) seeks a great cultural guru, Sean Penn (Sean O’Connell) high in the mountains. It was sickening to see Penn receive such moral credit. But then, it was a Ben Stiller movie, so what did I expect?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Proof of an oldie:
LikeLiked by 3 people
My great thanks to the many others who watch late night tv so I don’t have to.
LikeLiked by 3 people