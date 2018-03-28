Retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens calls for repeal of Second Amendment

97-year-old retired Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens is a sore loser.

Stevens, a RINO President Gerald Ford nominee, was on the losing side in the Supreme Court’s historic ruling in 2008, District of Columbia v. Heller — that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution’s “right to bear arms” applies to INDIVIDUALS, not militias, and that individual Americans’ right to bear arms may include military-grade weapons.

See “Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that Second Amendment applies to individuals, not militias, and may include military weapons”.

Stevens retired from SCOTUS in 2010.

In an op/ed published on the New York Times website yesterday, sore-loser Stevens calls for a repeal of the Second Amendment, in order to weaken the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) ability to “block constructive gun control legislation.” (Fox2 KTVU)

He blames SCOTUS’ 2008 decision for providing “the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power.” In his op/ed, the sore loser claims Saturday’s pro-gun control “March for Our Lives” demonstrations “reveal the broad public support for legislation to minimize the risk of mass killings of schoolchildren and others in our society” and that the March “is a clear sign to lawmakers to enact legislation prohibiting civilian ownership of semiautomatic weapons, increasing the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old, and establishing more comprehensive background checks on all purchasers of firearms.”

But Stevens thinks Saturday’s demonstrators did not go far enough, and that “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

Stevens would have “government” protect us, like pro-gun control Florida Broward County sheriff Scott Israel and his useless deputies, who not only ignored plentiful warning signs (45 phone calls!) about Parkland school shooter Nikolaus Cruz, but delayed going into M. S. Douglas High School until the shooting was over.

According to the Washington Post (via Breitbart), the latest poll shows that one/fifth (20%) of Americans support repealing the Second Amendment.

