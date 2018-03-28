Jeremiah on the Great Creator

Entry #4 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.
There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

Illustration © Samma van Klaarbergen

“But God made the earth by his power;
he founded the world by his wisdom
and stretched out the heavens by his understanding.
When he thunders, the waters in the heavens roar; 
he makes clouds rise from the ends of the earth. 
He sends lightning with the rain 
and brings out the wind from his storehouses.”
– Jeremiah 10:12-13

Samma van Klaarbergen, illustrator and concept artist from Groningen, Netherlands, has produced this wonderful illustration from Jeremiah 10:12-13 of the majesty of God’s work as the Great Creator. Be sure to check out his gallery at https://www.artstation.com/samma.

This scripture gives me an image of creation that is completely different than the one we see in the writings of Charles Darwin.

I will take the opinion of the prophet any day, over the opinion of a debunked nineteenth century monkey chaser whose lies were used by Marx, Hegel, Lenin, Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot as an excuse for the genocides of the 20th century.

 

