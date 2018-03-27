Transgender Starbucks employee Lauren Walker brags about spiking conservatives’ drinks with estrogen

This year’s Western Conservative Conference, “the premier gathering of conservatives in the Western United States,” was held on March 23-24 in the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Arizona. Speakers at the conference included Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Hermain Cain, Veritas founder James O’Keefe, and Wayne Allyn Root.
Rebekah Baker reports for The Western Journal that on the morning of March 24, a MtF transgender Starbucks employee, whose Twitter handle is “LLW”, bragged about spiking the drinks of unsuspecting customers attending the Western Conservative Conference with a prescription drug, Estradiol:
“I love my job at the phoenix convention center starbucks and i love slipping my spare estradiol pills in the coffee of anyone wearing a #WesternConservativeConference lanyard”
Estradiol is an estrogen steroid hormone and the major female sex hormone. It is involved in the regulation of the estrous and menstrual female reproductive cycles and is. responsible for the development of female secondary sexual characteristics such as the breasts, widening of the hips, and a feminine pattern of fat distribution in women. Estradiol is used as a medication, primarily in hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms. “The most common estrogens used in transgender women include estradiol (which is the predominant natural estrogen in women)”. (Wikipedia)
Here’s a screenshot of LLW’s tweet:
This is LLW’s Twitter profile (now deleted). He calls himself “Lauren”:
LLW has since taken down his Twitter page. If you go to @LLW902, you get this message:
Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!
But swift reactions from conservatives, citing the tweet, show LLW indeed had sent the tweet. Here’s a sample:
According to WND, LLW is Lauren Walker, who is raising money for “facial feminization surgery” as part of a transgender procedure, through the YouCaring crowdfunding site. However, Starbucks says Lauren Walker does not work for the coffee chain.
On his YouCaring page, Walker identifies himself as LLW on Twitter:
Any questions can find me at @LLW902 on twitter.
As of this morning, this domestic terrorist has raised $17,040 from 333 donors, which is $40 more than his goal of $17,000.
WND says security personnel for the Phoenix Conservative Conference had called police in response to the threat, but said they were unaware of any action taken by law enforcement.
Here’s contact info. for the Starbucks at the Phoenix Convention Center:
- Address: 125 N. 2nd St. Ste. 100 Phoenix Convention Center Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Phone: (602) 534-8901
~Eowyn
No doubt Progressives will be campaigning for her to receive a Nobel Peace prize.
We live in a biological, chemical and psychological warfare environment. Thank you Dr. Eowyn for your work. In this environment we need to be vigilant. This book may help, Herbal Antibiotics Natural Alternatives For Treating Drug-Resistant Bacteria by Stephan Harrod Buhner.
Speaking of drug resistant bacteria and fungi, I’d be less concerned about a pill at these fast food joints than what’s under the fingernails of the employees. Take the fingernail challenge, and next time you’re at Starbucks look at the server’s fingernails and ask yourself if sipping from the lid he just put on is any different than sipping coffee from under his fingernails.
She/he is likened to an empty cardboard box that doesn’t contain a soul or much consciousness. A true mouth breather without much ability to rationalize their actions. But then, Starbucks hired them, so what do we expect? Just another reason not to go there.
So conservatives are yesterday’s Jews. Terrific.
maybe this nutcase works for starbucks under his real name…should be thoroughly investigated
so this chit is still free!!
In my opinion, it should be a highly Arrestable offense to intentionally alter someones food or drink…that is scary for sure.
Judging from his/her/its picture, this person can definitely not afford to be wasting any of his/her/its hormonal pills. UGLY!
Just shows how the unbalance of these freaks is not just about their sexual confusion. Their hate and animus is demonic. Why in hell hasn’t IT been arrested already?!! Cops are getting as worthless as in Britain.
Someone please remind us why anyone tolerates this crap from cultural Marxists who want nothing more than to see the rest of us die. You can not coexist with anyone who wants to kill you so why not take the first shot once and a while?
Meanwhile…Top Headlines in Connecticut right now, 100’s of Articles, just google “Governor Malloy calls Republicans Homophobic”….
http://www.newnownext.com/gay-chief-justice-nominee-called-deviant-mole-and-enemy-of-the-constitution-in-homophobic-screed/02/2018/
She should be unemployed real soon now that she just told the world….
It’s assault except when left/liberals freakos do it, apparently…
At Least the North American Eskimo had the common sense to put their radical deformaties out back on the Ice flows for Nature’s Recycling..
