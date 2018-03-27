Teen beaten, had hot cooking oil poured on her after refusing arranged marriage

From MyFoxChicago: Parents of a Texas high school student who was reported missing in late January had abused their daughter after she refused an arranged marriage, leading her to run away from home until she was found in mid-March, police said.
Maarib Al Hishmawi, 16, was reported missing on Jan. 30 after she was last seen leaving Taft High School in Bexar County. She was located in mid-March when she was taken in by an organization that cared for her after she ran away, KSAT reported.
Authorities on Friday said Al Hishmawi’s parents — Abdulah Fahmi Al Hishmawi, 34, and Hamdiyah Saha Al Hishmawi, 33 — had allegedly beaten their daughter with a broomstick and poured hot cooking oil on her when she refused to marry a man in another city. The parents reportedly agreed to the arranged marriage in exchange for $20,000.
More details from Fox News:
“This young lady, at various times over that time period was subjected to some pretty bad abuse because she didn’t want to be married to this person,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said on Friday, according to KSAT.
“Several times it was reported to us that this young lady was abused with hot cooking oil being thrown on her body. She was beat with broomsticks,” Salazar added. “At least one point, she was choked almost to the point of unconsciousness.”
The teenage girl and her five siblings, between the ages 5 and 15, were placed under Child Protective Services custody.
The parents face charges of continuous violence against a family member. They were taken into custody on Friday.
Police said the man who was arranged to be married to Al Hishmawi may also be charged in the case.”
DCG
The Religion of Peace strikes again!
ACLU will be arguing in favor of the family.
Yeah, this is cultural. For the sake of inclusivity we must accept it, because islamophobia is a bad thing. Put a freaking bullet in both their heads and be done with it! These people can’t integrate because they are savages living according to sharia (shitria!) law. The only good coming out of the fact that these people are coming to the USA is that the children are eventually taken away and are protected.
“Tax Payer Relief Shot”.
A sad thought, I hope the abused teen isn’t pulled out of sharia and put into prostitution/slavery by our child ‘protective’ services, What a harsh world.
another example of islam treating daughters as though they are human savings accounts ready to be cashed out….I pray for all children in cps.
I have yet to hear one “feminist” stand up to islam.
Excellent thoughts Mom. CPS is hardly better than these detritus Muslim parents who treat their own female children as less than dogs. Everyone should know that things are not any better in India where marriages are still arranged and money given to the parents- and there are tons of Indians coming here too. So many stories of parents selling their daughters to foreigners like old Saudi men who will pay for a young girl. Or husbands setting their wives on fire once they get the dowry money. Then you’ve got the acid throwing where young men if they feel slighted throw acid on a girl for refusing their advances.
But let’s bring in the whole friggin third world to the West so we too can have our culture and people elevated by these wonderful people.
