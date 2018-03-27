Gone for more than a year, Dr. James Tracy’s Memory Hole Blog is back!!!

He explains:

Peter Klein, producer of “We Need to Talk About Sandy Hook” and “The Life of Adam” aided me in getting Memory Hole Blog back up, and we are still working on revising the template. We also have to re-index the site on the major search engines.

In late 2016 I was departing BlueHost and told by WordPress.com that I could no longer host Memory Hole Blog there. I asked Kevin Barrett who his webmaster was, and he referred me to a Douglas Sayward.

Sayward turned out to be unreliable and dishonest. He took several hundred dollars, placed the content on a malicious server, discontinued contact and locked me out of the site entirely. I have no way of knowing whether this was a setup of some sort, or whether he’s simply a negligent individual.

Our attorney, Louis Leo IV, is presently requesting that Sayward fully relinquish his control of the original site URL, memoryholeblog.com. Sayward’s only response thus far has been to take the content down entirely.