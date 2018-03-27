Dog performs CPR

The 2016 World Championship of Dances With Dog was held in Moscow, Russia, June 23-26, 2016.

Participants competed in two categories:

  1. Freestyle
  2. Heelwork to music

In the freestyle category, the routine displays the dog and the handler in a creative, innovative and original way, using music and intricate movements to showcase teamwork, artistry, athleticism and style in interpreting the theme of the music.

The ten best routines competed in the freestyle final.

Representing Italy, Lusy Imbergerova and the very talented Deril took Second Place with this impressive and very charming performance.

Deril even simulated giving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Lucy!

H/t PawMyGosh

~Eowyn

3 responses to “Dog performs CPR

  1. Christian Zionist | March 27, 2018 at 5:40 am | Reply

    Pretty amazing, God love em

  2. Glenn47 | March 27, 2018 at 5:57 am | Reply

    This still chokes me up like the first time. Thanks for the post.

  3. Bob | March 27, 2018 at 7:15 am | Reply

    Excellent!!! The best Friend I ever had in my entire life is a Dog, it’s also my longest running relationship of 18yrs!!! If I was cohabiting with a human for that long, we probably wouldn’t be still cuddled up on the couch right now! She’s never asked anything of me, other than to just be with me.

