Psalm 33 and Creation by Fiat

Entry #2 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.

There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

FIAT

noun: official sanction; authoritative permission

fiat lux: “let there be light” .

Fiat is much more than a cool car made in Milan

All Creation, everything we see, was built with words

Psalm 33 verse 6 –

By the word of the Lord the heavens were made,

their starry host by the breath of his mouth.

Psalm 33 verse 9 –

For he spoke, and it came to be;

he commanded, and it stood firm.

Our words are important, too

“The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.” – Proverbs 18:21

We are made in the image of the Creator, and our words count. Let us use them wisely and cautiously.

♞

