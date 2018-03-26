Psalm 33 and Creation by Fiat

Entry #2 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.
There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.
FIAT
noun: official sanction; authoritative permission
fiat lux: “let there be light” .
Fiat is much more than a cool car made in Milan
All Creation, everything we see, was built with words
Psalm 33 verse 6 –
By the word of the Lord the heavens were made,
their starry host by the breath of his mouth.
Psalm 33 verse 9 –
For he spoke, and it came to be;
he commanded, and it stood firm.
Our words are important, too
“The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.” – Proverbs 18:21
We are made in the image of the Creator, and our words count. Let us use them wisely and cautiously.
♞
Advertisements
Thank you for a great post.☻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poets know that words have power, that words can actually kill. Truly, “Life and death reside in the power of the tongue,” and “Out of the abundance of the heart, the tongue (or mouth, same difference) speaks.”
The Apostles asked Our Lord what we would be judged on. Our Lord replied, “How about every idle word that comes out of a man’s mouth?” So it is sage advice to obey Our Lord when He said, “Let your Yes be Yes and your No be No.” So when the other side tries to control the language and the vocabulary, we would be wise to respond by going on the offensive!
And when “Bible thumpers” say that God “spoke” the universe or the world into existence, I take it literally, I take it to be true, phenomenologically. I believe that God Speaks each and every single soul into existence, also. He SPEAKS it because He WILLS it.
And the ONE THING God CANNOT, by His Very Nature do is LIE. God cannot tell a falsehood. So it seems to me that God takes speech and action very seriously: At the end of the day, all a man has is his word.
Good post & food for thought, Trail.
LikeLike