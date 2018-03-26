Protestors say ban assault weapons…whatever they are

“Any gun that isn’t a pistol…”

“A gun that you can buy at a shop pretty easily…”

“A gun like, can cause like, more deaths than like, one, I guess…”

And this is America’s “future.”

Be afraid, be very afraid.

One response to “Protestors say ban assault weapons…whatever they are

  1. Comrade Obama | March 26, 2018 at 10:40 am | Reply

    Perhaps they ought to ban Tide pods and that funny weed they smoke.

