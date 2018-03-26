Protestors say ban assault weapons…whatever they are
“Any gun that isn’t a pistol…”
“A gun that you can buy at a shop pretty easily…”
“A gun like, can cause like, more deaths than like, one, I guess…”
And this is America’s “future.”
Be afraid, be very afraid.
h/t Weasel Zippers
DCG
Perhaps they ought to ban Tide pods and that funny weed they smoke.
