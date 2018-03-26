Next time a proggie tells you that Australia has had no mass shootings since gun confiscation, present them with these facts

Many anti-gun advocates will tell you that Australia has had no mass shootings since they initiated a “mandatory” gun buyback. This is NOT TRUE.

What is true is that Australia has seen a RISE in gun crime. See my blog post from last year entitled, “Agenda-driven reporting: Vox claims Australia has solved its gun problem. They haven’t read “How Melbourne Became A Gun City.”

From my Melbourne blog post:

“I found a 2016 three-part series published by the Melbourne newspaper called The Age. There is no date stamp on the articles yet their statistical data charts go through 2016. The series is entitled, “How Melbourne Became a Gun City.” Here’s the title of the three articles:

Part One: Young, Dumb and Armed

Part Two: Gunslingers of the Northwest

Part Three: Chasing the Silver Bullet

A brazen new breed of criminals is taking up arms at unprecedented rates and they aren’t afraid to use them.

Despite Australia’s strict gun control regime, criminals are now better armed than at any time since then-Prime Minister John Howard introduced a nationwide firearm buyback scheme in response to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

Shootings have become almost a weekly occurrence, with more than 125 people, mostly young men, wounded in the past five years.”

To those who claim that mass shootings in Australia don’t exist anymore (see above picture of the womyn with the lovely sea life photos): How do you explain the following?

Bookmark this for future reference. Spread the truth that anti-gun advocates, media outlets and fact-challenged-girls-holding-fancy-looking-posters would rather you ignore.

DCG

