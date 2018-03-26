Gun manufacturer Remington files for bankruptcy

The screws are tightening.
Among the array of tools deployed by gun control advocates is an indirect method of attaining gun control via putting gun manufacturers out of business.
Reuters reports that yesterday, March 25, 2018, Remington Outdoor Co Inc, America’s oldest gunmaker and one of the largest, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the District of Delaware Bankruptcy Court “to carry out a debt-cutting deal with creditors amid mounting public pressure for greater gun control.”
The company’s chief financial officer, Stephen Jackson, said in court papers that Remington’s sales fell significantly in the year before its bankruptcy, and that the company was having difficulty meeting requirements from its lenders.
Last month, Remington announced it would reduce its $950 million debtload in a deal that will transfer control of the company to creditors. The company plans to wrap up its bankruptcy as soon as May 3.
The bankruptcy filing comes after a Feb. 14 shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school that killed 17 and spurred an intense campaign for gun control by activists, including huge anti-gun rallies by hundreds of thousands of young Americans on Saturday, March 24, calling on lawmakers and President Donald Trump to confront the issue. Voter registration activists in the rallies fanned out in the crowds, signing up thousands of new voters.
Remington’s creditors, which include Franklin Templeton Investments and JPMorgan Asset Management, will exchange their debt holdings for Remington equity. The restructuring support agreement allows creditors to sell their holdings, but the buyer is bound by the deal.
One investor said his firm had contemplated buying the Remington loans that will be exchanged into equity, which were offered at as low as 25 cents on the dollar, but that — presumably referring to the Parkland school shooting — “We bowed out because we were uncomfortable.”
Gun-control advocates have also adopted another new strategy — sue gun manufacturers.
See also “Gun controllers change tactics to mimic those of homosexual movement”
Cerberus Capital Management LP, the private equity firm that controls Remington, will lose ownership in the bankruptcy. Cerberus had tried unsuccessfully to sell Remington after Sandy Hook families sued Remington because alleged lone gunman Adam Lanza allegedly had used a Remington Bushmaster rifle to kill 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Katie-Mesner Hage, an attorney representing Sandy Hook families in the lawsuit said in a prepared statement that she did not expect Remington’s bankruptcy would affect their case.
Since the Parkland school shooting, major U.S. companies and retailers have taken some steps to restrict firearm sales:
- Citigroup Inc (C.N) said last week it will require new retail-sector clients to sell firearms only to customers who passed background checks and to bar sales of high-capacity magazines.
- Citi and other large retailers also said they will restrict sales for buyers under 21.
- Kroger Co’s superstore chain Fred Meyer said it will stop selling firearms entirely.
See “WH petition to replace gun control Citigroup/Citibank as provider of credit cards to U.S. govt” — SIGN THE PETITION!
Remington and other gunmakers have suffered from slumping sales in the past year as fears of stricter gun laws have faded, now that Barack Obama is no longer President. However, the CEO of American Outdoor Brands Corp, maker of the Smith & Wesson gun allegedly used in the Parkland shooting, said on March 1 that some gun retailers had reported increased sales after the Florida school shooting.
~Eowyn
It’s so nice to see that a company is taking the US Constitution into their own hands! Who is Citigroup anyway, I thought they were a stupid credit card company.
chemtrailssuck . . . . that is exactly who “Citi” is — they issue credit cards. If you didn’t see it, about half way through this article there is a reference to a WH petition requesting that the US government change the issuer of government credit cards from Citibank to some other provider who has not stomped all over Our Constitution. If you think this is a worth while endeavor, please forward this to friends and neighbors. Citibank needs to be cut out of that slice of the credit card business.
I would forward it, but my ‘friends and neighbors’ have pretty much ignored me ever since the 911 inside job thingy. They don’t believe in chemtrails or the dangers of wifi and EMF, so I basically go on message boards to spread the news instead. 🙂
They try to muddy the water by saying it’s a ‘retailer’ I guess.
So now you know what to do with your citibank accounts and stocks.
David Hogg, and now the bankruptcy of Remington, appear to be parts of the globalist plan to disarm American civilians. In a land where the number of guns in civilian hands vastly outnumbers guns in the military, people like Clinton and Obama can’t just ride in and take over. A high casualty count on the side of government agents would quickly turn into a disaster with American citizens hunting down the leaders who attempted a tyranny.
TD . . . . Bravo! That is a short and sweet description of why the average American citizen needs the Second Amendment to be preserved .. . for as long as this nation stands.
There is NO DOUBT that the one thing that keeps the New World Order crowd (think Soros, Rockefeller, Clinton, Obama, Rothschild, and many others) from waltzing in and taking over the country is the Average Joe, or Average Josephine, who owns a gun, and knows how to use it. That is precisely why this big squeeze is going on.
Each time I see the picture of David Hogg dressed in the white shirt, with the black arm band–I automatically think . . . “Nazi.” These young people and the other liberal dillweeds who pander after disarming their fellow citizens haven’t the faintest idea what will happen if that comes to be!!!
I feel extremely distressed about Remington being forced into such dire straits. This is in part due to the various lawsuits which have been brought against them. I don’t understand why those who produce alcoholic beverages are not sued because, according to the logic of thinking guns kill people, then alcohol is the reason why people die in accidents where some driver’s are drunk. Or, why not sue the manufacturers automobiles, since these are also are an instrument that can kill people. Why not sue the power companies, because when you stick a screw driver in a light socket–you may get the shock of your life.
My secret prayer is that we have enough of the silent conservatives that when push comes to shove, we can forestall whatever plans the Progressives may have for us the common people.
God Bless the U S A !!!
“when you stick a screw driver in a light socket–you may get the shock of your life.”
Or “your death”
Ha- Ha
Yes, very well said! And we who believe in the Second Amendment and our right to protect ourselves must never ever give them an inch. If the gun grabbers can organize marches and rallies, so can we. The lefties know that if they can take away the Second Amendment, they can then take all of them.
Yep, “Parasite Protection”. Isn’t it ironic that Obongo and Holder want us disarmed but have no problem sending AR’s to Mexico? Of course, Sessions isn’t going to look into that any time soon.
sounds like they went bankrupted because of bad management…..
Maybe, but we don’t really have the necessary information that it was poor management. No doubt, the Sandy Hook lawsuits also took their toll.
I find it hard to believe that Remington is going bankrupt from Anti-gun lobby pressure. There are too many gun companies with massive record sales. I suspect massive mismanagement.
With the jawbone of an ass I have slain a thousand men.
Samson didn’t have a machine gun, he used the jawbone of an ass and the power of the Holy Ghost.
