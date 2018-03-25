Proverbs 8: The birth of Wisdom and her involvement in the creation

Posted on March 25, 2018 by | 4 Comments

Entry #1 from The 20 (+) Creation Stories in the Bible.
There are many places in the Bible that can inform our understanding of how we all came into existence. This series is for your enjoyment.

Proverbs 8:22-31

The Lord brought me forth as the first of his works
before his deeds of old; 
I was formed long ages ago, 
at the very beginning, when the world came to be. 

When there were no watery depths, I was given birth, 
when there were no springs overflowing with water;
before the mountains were settled in place, 
before the hills, I was given birth, 
before he made the world or its fields 
or any of the dust of the earth.

I was there when he set the heavens in place, 
when he marked out the horizon on the face of the deep, 
when he established the clouds above 
and fixed securely the fountains of the deep, 
when he gave the sea its boundary 
so the waters would not overstep his command, 
and when he marked out the foundations of the earth. 
Then I was constantly at his side.

I was filled with delight day after day, 
rejoicing always in his presence, 
rejoicing in his whole world 
and delighting in mankind.

Wisdom is revealed in 3 marvelous ways here. 

  1. She is female in gender.
  2. Wisdom is not the Creator (Father, Son, Holy Spirit)
  3. She was the first of the Creator’s works.
  4. She is a person, not just a force.
  5. We must seek her and pay attention to her.  

Wisdom is much more than a category of thought in Webster’s dictionary. In this account in Proverbs, Wisdom is revealed as one member of the Lord’s great Heavenly Host!

Glory to God!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Bible, Inspirational and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “Proverbs 8: The birth of Wisdom and her involvement in the creation

  1. palcau ioan | March 25, 2018 at 12:23 pm | Reply

    yes,Glory to God,all the Glory to God only!

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s