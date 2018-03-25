Palm Sunday: Beginning of the week that changed the world

Mark 11:1-4, 7-10

When Jesus and his disciples drew near to Jerusalem,

to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of Olives,

he sent two of his disciples and said to them,

“Go into the village opposite you,

and immediately on entering it,

you will find a colt tethered on which no one has ever sat.

Untie it and bring it here.

If anyone should say to you,

‘Why are you doing this?’ reply,

‘The Master has need of it

and will send it back here at once.’”

So they went off

and found a colt tethered at a gate outside on the street,

and they untied it….

So they brought the colt to Jesus

and put their cloaks over it.

And he sat on it.

Many people spread their cloaks on the road,

and others spread leafy branches

that they had cut from the fields.

Those preceding him as well as those following kept crying out:

“Hosanna!

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! …

Hosanna in the highest!”

Today is Palm Sunday, the beginning of the holiest week in Christianity.

It is the week that changed the world.

The week in which the Son of God, who chose to become incarnate, sacrificed Himself, was tortured horribly, nailed to a cross and left to die — in atonement for the shattering, cataclysmic sin of our first parents and humanity’s subsequent sins.

For why it takes God to atone the sin of Adam, see my post of March 11, 2018, “Sunday Devotional: For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son”.

For why God became man in order to save humanity, see the Parable of the Farmer and the Geese in “Sunday Devotional: You were purchased at a price“.

Our sins are so horrific that, while praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, He actually sweated blood, seeing every sin of humanity, from the first to the last.

That’s how much He loves us narcissistic, petty, selfish, ever-bickering, ever-warring, utterly wretched, and downright murderous humans.

If you go to church today, you will receive a long piece of palm leaf. This video gives very easy-to-follow instructions on how you can make a cross from your palm.

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you, and remember to tell Him that you love Him very, very, very much — with your whole heart, your whole soul, your whole mind, and with every ounce of your strength.

~Eowyn

Advertisements