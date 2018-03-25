George Clooney said Parkland students “made him proud of his country again”

Hey George: I know you are “acting” and all, yet if you are going to lecture us citizens who can’t afford private armed guards and fight to remove our Second Amendment right, at least pretend to know something about firearms and safety. Your knowledge of one of the most important firearm rules SUCKS.
From SF Gate: In a letter to Parkland students, actor and activist George Clooney said the students make him “proud” of his country again.
Student journalists for The Eagle Eye — the student newspaper at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida (the site of a mass shooting on February 14) — have taken over coverage for The Guardian US of the March For Our Lives rallies for gun control happening on Saturday.
The students requested interviews from notable people like Bernie Sanders and Marco Rubio, who both said “yes.” They also hoped to interview Clooney and his wife Amal, who donated $500,000 in support of the march.
Rather than being interviewed, though, Clooney wrote a letter to students Emma Dowd, Lauren Newman, and Rebecca Schneid (co-editors-in-chief of The Eagle Eye) praising them for their work “to make the country a safer place.”
Many celebrities have voiced their support for the Parkland students, some of whom have become vocal gun-reform activists in the wake of the deadly shooting at their school last month. Actor Bill Murray recently wrote an op-ed for NBC News Think that compared the students to those that protested the Vietnam War.
Clooney’s full letter is below:
Dear Emma, Lauren and Rebecca,
Thank you for your note and congratulations on the incredible work you and all of your fellow students are doing to make the country a safer place.
It’s terrific that you’re editing the Guardian. It’s a stellar newspaper and they must feel honored to be working with you.
Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people.
You could talk to a dozen kids like the young kids from Chicago and LA that Emma met with. You could take over the Guardian and make it tell the stories of children by children. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to point to this moment and say it belongs to you. You certainly should do what you want but that would be my hope for you.
Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you.
You make me proud of my country again.
Thank you.
All the best,
George
DCG
Here in Illinois, the local schools wanted more money and we voted it down twice. They did it anyway.
Hollywood sucks!
Clooney is an aging actor desperate to please the gun-grabbing
Jews who own the movie studios and mainstream media. He
lives in mansions surrounded by gun-toting guards. Actors
are de facto con men. Do not believe Clooney’s smooth
loveable façade.
Many Americans are incredibly gullible. I keep thinking of the
groups of women screaming support for their hero’s
campaign for governor of California. They thought Arnold,
muscle-bound rapist and predatory capitalist, would save them.
Leave it to Clooney to find a connection with a generation of babies who are not even sure if they are little girls or little boys.
His every word is revolting to me. Ignorant? Stupid? Globalist? Or any combination of all three?
What a well-programmed and scripted piece of propaganda, probably very well funded too. Too many of our public is in a fog of lies that they believe, even well educated people. How about going back to the basic cause of the problem, those with all they needed in the local community to legally disarm Cruz? I just made an error, they didn’t have all they needed; they didn’t have the will to prevent whatever occurred. Most followers of FOTM know the reason for that lack of will. And all but a very few people reporting on this go along with this theater while creating evermore sympathy in expressions of commiseration.
I’m certain gooney felt just as “proud” when he and A-mal(e) were “married”.
water rises to its own level….fake with fake.
Clooney made and accumulated a net worth of HALF A BILLION DOLLARS ($500M) from Americans stupid enough as to pay to watch his movies and TV, but he’s never been proud of American until now. What a POS.
