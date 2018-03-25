A “March for Our Lives” poster the media will NEVER show you…

DCG
DCG . . . . You hit it out of the ballpark with that one! Great picture.
Love it. This needs to go viral.
Our local media has gone berserk with this contrived “March for our lives” hollywood/DNC program. It’s become unwatchable/unreadable, not that it was much good to begin with. Shrill harpies.
I’ve also noticed a LOT of members of gun boards, most of whom are unrecognizable but registered starting from about 2008 are suddenly dominating conversations on the protests. Their blatantly outing themselves as lefties. What is notable is they have been quietly embedded for years. Sleeper troll accounts activated (shareblue, correct the record and other Soros organizations). In essence, their spam is drowning out sane conversations. They stay just on the edge of rules so as not to get banned.
exactly!…bunch of hypocrites…and why aren’t they protesting the fbi for not doing it’s job again?
Because the people running the MFOL are not interested in bureaucratic failures. They are commies interested in disarming the population, step by step.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BarrySoetoroTM/status/977927391531106305/photo/1
Honestly brutal! For satire,’cause the nra ain’t killed anyone.
Background on the NON-Florida organizations behind MFOL
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2018/03/who-runs-march-for-our-lives.html?
https://www.dailywire.com/news/28550/march-our-lives-forms-dark-money-group-hide-its-emily-zanotti
Really shows the hypocrisy of the phony “march for lives” group! Noticed they couldn’t write, “march for LIFE” because of the 65 + million dead babies that planned infanticide is responsible for! Someone once wrote ( paraphrased), ” I noticed that everyone for abortion has been born and is alive.”
Oh what a surprise:
More to come…
Height of hypocrisy:
This wench hates guns:
Who is she? How did she get rich?
Here:
Unbelievable.
When I look back on what has happened to America in my own lifetime of 62 years, it all seems like a broken record: It’s all a record of “lather-rinse-repeat,” only the locations and the persons involved in change. (And given the recent phenomenon of crisis actors, now some of the persons keep showing up!)
Hannah Arendt lamented of the “banality of evil,” and the phrase applies to our times. Yet I am struck by the mere “unbleachability” or INERADICABILITY of evil, of how it never seems to go away and remains, like a poisoned atmosphere no one can escape.
On the other hand, I must catch myself and remind myself to be positive, and I am always, sooner or later, struck by the SUBTLETY of the good, of how it is always to be found, somewhere.
There is something peculiarly morally vicious about the son of this FBI agent, David Hogg. As a former teacher, I had to deal with communists in education, and I was always repulsed by their feigned moral outrage and air of superiority, always complemented by an invisibility, a certain insidiousness that was always ready, willing and able to exploit the moral paralysis of the good when shocked by their evil. They repeat, down to the last detail, the conditioned response and demonic hatred of Lenin and Trotsky, down to the last man. I detest this “little bastard” (David Seaman’s phrase) who dares to lecture ANYBODY on how we’re all going to live. I see the real evil—and so does Hogg and his ilk—and I also see how these events are orchestrated.
I am telling everyone who has ears to listen that the opening salvos have been fired upon us, and that these communist vermin, funded by George Soros & Co., are never going to give up: Their funds and their supply of USELESS IDIOTS are inexhaustible at this point. And they are counting on their ability to WEAR US DOWN, because they know we don’t know their M.O. and their moves.
Long Story Short: I have been telling anyone who will listen, and the Big Picture is this: WE ARE UNDER THE ASSAULT OF A PLANNED AND LAUNCHED BOLSHEVIK-STYLE OVERTHROW OF OUR ENTIRE GOVERNMENT AND SOCIETY. This is nothing short of the rolling out of the Red Carpet for the Anti-Christ of Revelation. And MARK MY WORDS: Once they finally succeed in confiscating all of America’s firearms, THE GENOCIDE WILL BEGIN. And their approach is two-pronged: Not only are they coming for our guns: They are coming for our First Amendment. And they are doing BOTH at THE SAME TIME.
I predict that, due to the general moral malaise of our society, due to our collective moral torpor called ACEDIA, and due to our collective cognitive dissonance and normalcy bias, that they stand a very real chance of winning this War. Our very survival depends upon their defeat. Never in history has the battle been this real, this omnipresent and this desperate.
I am saying that only Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Angels and Saints are going to get us through this. Because the New World Order is about to unleash its motto of Ordo Ab Chao upon humanity, and once they take America down, the rest of the world shall be but gravy.
Stay alive for the next ten to 15 years: Things are NEVER going to be the same, in each and every department of life and society. (And once they’re done with Hogg, they’ll dump him in the oven, too!)
