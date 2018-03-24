Two Trump helicopters crashed in past 9 months

According to an April 23, 2016 New York Times report by Susanne Craig, Donald Trump owns an air fleet comprised of:

A 1991 Boeing 757 jet, which Trump had bought used in 2011 from billionaire Paul Allen.

A smaller jet, Cessna 750 Citation X, used on the campaign trail, which Trump also had bought used.

Three helicopters: two 1989 Sikorsky S-76Bs, and a 1990 Sikorsky S-76B, all purchased used.

In the space of just 9 months, two of President Trump’s privately-owned helicopters crashed or nearly crashed. In both incidents, Trump’s family members were on board. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Both incidents have received scarce media coverage.

You can be sure that if this had happened to helicopters involving Obama, it would be non-stop headline news.

(1) Daily Mail reports that on the afternoon of March 15, 2018, a helicopter heading for New York that was carrying Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, had to turn back to Washington D.C. after suffering an engine failure, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The chopper – one of the Trump Organization’s Sikorksy helicopters – turned back to Ronald Reagan National Airport shortly after taking off. Ivanka and Jared ended up catching a commercial flight back to NYC instead. Apart from the pilot, the only other person on board the aircraft was a member of their security detail.

(2) Nine months before, on June 15, 2017, one of Trump’s helicopters, carrying Donald Trump Jr. and two Secret Service agents, actually crashed. According to Page Six:

“One of President Trump’s beloved personal helicopters was involved in an accident last month in Manhattan, but the details are being kept strictly under wraps…. On June 15, a Trump chopper was involved in a crunch in Manhattan when its tail rotor hit a fence upon landing at the West Side Heliport alongside the Hudson River. Photos seen by Page Six appear to show that the rotor was completely sheared off. Witnesses say damage to the aircraft was enough to completely ground it, and it had to be hauled away for repairs.”

According to Daily Mail, the crash was kept very quiet. A crew immediately arrived at the crash site. They first disguised the word “TRUMP” on the side of the helicopter, then hauled the aircraft away.

Page Six immediately accused the crew’s action of being a vain effort to protect the president and his family from embarrassment. But Daily Mail disagrees:

“It turns out it was something far more that his detractors surely didn’t want to admit. In the months since then, sources close to the crash investigation have suspected that these repeat alarming helicopter malfunctions have been hushed up to prevent exposing a potential terrorist plot.“

Radar Online reports:

The helicopter made a harrowing emergency landing on June 14, 2017 — yet another chilling example of the First Family under siege — and sources now believe the incident was intentionally kept quiet to deprive suspected saboteurs from publicizing their near-victory! But Federal Aviation Administration records — revealed here for the first time — describe how a tail rotor on a Sikorsky helicopter owned by the Trump Organization suddenly flew off during a descent into NYC. The helicopter was set to land after making a 230-mile flight from Washington, D.C. Records show none of the passengers — Donald Jr., the agents and the pilot — suffered any injuries. But aviation experts told Radar the incident would have spelled certain death if the rotor had detached at a higher altitude. “It wouldn’t surprise me that someone was trying to target the Trump family,” said Bart Rossi, a renowned political psychologist.

[…] Meanwhile, a Radar investigation has uncovered an alarming pattern of near-misses involving helicopters and President Trump. The nightmare emergency landing in 2017 was eerily similar to a 1989 incident when a main rotor blade separated on a Trump Organization helicopter. The aircraft crashed into a wooded area in New Jersey, killing two pilots and three Trump executives on board. At the time, the future president acknowledged he would have been aboard had he not decided at the last minute not to fly! The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the manufacturer for a scratch on the rotor for the fatal crash.

But Radar Online quotes former Bill Clinton henchman Larry Nichols (see “Bombshell: Long-time Clinton associate says he killed people for Bill & Hillary”) that the series of Trump copter crashes have a sinister whiff:

“Guys who have enough money to pull off a presidential run are a threat to the establishment. And that same establishment will try to murder the outsider and their families wherever they can.”

Since the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America, the Left — politicians, intellectuals, actors and pop singers — have made clear their deadly hatred for Trump, with incessant threats and calls for his assassination. See also:

