#MarchForOurLives: Remember Kate Steinle and those responsible for her death

Posted on March 24, 2018 by | 3 Comments
kate-steinle-you-tube-screenshot

Kate Steinle: Murdered by an illegal alien in sanctuary San Francisco

Remember this:

The government FAILED Kate, just like every single government agency failed Parkland students.

The government has FAILED those who live in strict gun-controlled Baltimore:

The government has FAILED those who live in strict gun-controlled Chiraq:

#MarchForOurLives: Why have you “cover stars” been silent in raising the voice for the victims of gun violence in Baltimore and Chiraq?

Why have you been silent in the death of Kate Steinle? Kate was an AMERICAN CITIZEN killed by an illegal alien enabled by the government’s actions.

Blame the NRA all you want. Doesn’t change the facts that 1) criminals don’t follow the laws, 2) government agencies may fail to protect citizens, 3) when seconds count the police are minutes away (and even if they are on site they still may cower) 4) police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect you and 5) because of reason number 3 we need the Second Amendment for self defense.

Remember Kate Steinle today.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Children, Constitution, crime, Culture War, Fear Mongers, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, illegal immigration, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, sanctuary cities/states, social justice warriors/SJW, social media, Supreme Court, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “#MarchForOurLives: Remember Kate Steinle and those responsible for her death

  1. Glenn47 | March 24, 2018 at 5:00 am | Reply

    You would think these angry little twits would be more concerned about kids dying while texting and driving every single day. Or the drugs killing our teens by the dozens, or teens dying by suicide. Or the millions being aborted. Guns are way down on the list as death causes.
    They should really read up on how the NRA has helped train and armed blacks back during civil rights.
    But, I won’t hold my breath some very powerful,and rich people are pushing this agenda.
    I would love to know who they think will now protect them at school when they are so down on guns. And if they are ever robbed or burgled, will they call 911 hoping for someone with a gun to come help them?
    These newly minted media whores aren’t thinking this through very well.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Cabin 1954 | March 24, 2018 at 5:06 am | Reply

    Well said. Yet the police shoot unarmed people on a whim. Now do not get me wrong, I am a firm supporter of the Blue Line movement and the 2nd amendment. However, police officers need to tone it down and not be so trigger happy. I have been told that I am wrong, even by my husband, but I have seen far to many news clips and the show “Cops Reloaded” that show a handful of officers shouting instructions to one person and all the officers are saying different things. One is saying “get on the ground”; another is saying “put your hands up”; another is saying “kneel down”; another is saying “move to the police cruiser”; etc. I am quite sure that your average police officer, and let’s face it most officers are above average, can comprehend and process way more information than the average person whom they are arresting. Then you have to account for those who are deaf or just very hard of hearing. Neither of which shows any signs of being physically challenged, like being in a wheelchair or walking with a cane, etc. May the Lord have mercy.

    Like

  3. Dr. Eowyn | March 24, 2018 at 5:10 am | Reply

    Excellent post, DCG, pointing out the failures of America’s government. It should be noted that in every case — whether San Francisco (Kate Steinle), Baltimore, or Chicago — the governments in charge are Democrat.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s