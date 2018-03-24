MarchForOurLives: Remember Kate Steinle and those responsible for her death

Remember this:

The government FAILED Kate, just like every single government agency failed Parkland students.

The government has FAILED those who live in strict gun-controlled Baltimore:

The government has FAILED those who live in strict gun-controlled Chiraq:

#MarchForOurLives: Why have you “cover stars” been silent in raising the voice for the victims of gun violence in Baltimore and Chiraq?

Why have you been silent in the death of Kate Steinle? Kate was an AMERICAN CITIZEN killed by an illegal alien enabled by the government’s actions.

Blame the NRA all you want. Doesn’t change the facts that 1) criminals don’t follow the laws, 2) government agencies may fail to protect citizens, 3) when seconds count the police are minutes away (and even if they are on site they still may cower) 4) police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect you and 5) because of reason number 3 we need the Second Amendment for self defense.

Remember Kate Steinle today.

DCG

