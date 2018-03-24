Israel’s chief rabbi calls black Americans ‘monkeys’

In a sermon aired by the Israeli news site Ynet, one of Israel’s most senior religious leaders, Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, called black Americans “strange creatures” and “monkeys”.
See “Pope Francis is ashamed of the Cross, knows better than the Gospels”.
Ynet reports that Rabbi Yosef made the remark on Sabbath night, March 17, 2018, which marked the beginning of the month of Nissan, the first month in the Hebrew calendar.
A customary ritual during the month of Nissan is the blessing of trees. Addressing the halachic (Halakha is the collective body of Jewish religious laws) question whether to bless one or two trees, Rabbi Yosef offers examples of other blessings, such as the blessing of “strange creatures” that evoke attention or repulsion, rather than aesthetic pleasure. He says:
“Someone who sees strange creatures blesses them. You see a negro, bless him as an exceptional creature. Which negro? When his father and mother are white and he comes out black.”
In other words, “not every negro needs to be blessed”; only a black person who was born to white parents should be blessed. Yosef continues:
“You go around in the streets of America, every five minutes you will see a negro. Do you bless him as an ‘exceptional creature?’ However, he should be a negro whose father and mother are white. We don’t say a blessing for every negro … He needs to be a negro whose father and mother are white … if you know, they had a monkey for a son, they had a son like that.”
A statement issued on Rabbi Yosef’s behalf reads:
“The words of the rabbi are quoted from the Babylonian Talmud in Berakhot. R. Joshua b. Levi said: ‘On seeing pockmarked persons one says: Blessed be He who makes strange creatures. An objection was raised: If one sees a negro … he says: Blessed be He who makes strange creatures…. Our Rabbis taught: On seeing an elephant, an ape, or a long-tailed ape, one says: Blessed is He who makes strange creatures.’”
According to Callum Paton of Newsweek, Yosef is the most senior representative of the Sephardic Jews, who trace their origins to the Iberian Peninsula, North Africa and the Middle East. Ashkenazi Jews, originally from Europe, are led by Chief Rabbi David Lau.
It is not the first time Yosef has caused controversy with his sermons:
- In May 2017, Yosef compared secular women to animals because they dressed immodestly.
- In March 2016, Yosef was forced to retract a comment that non-Jews should not live in Israel. He said he was speaking theoretically and in practice non-Jews could live in Israel if they kept religious laws such as not committing idolatry and not eating the limbs from a live animal. He also said non-Jews in Israel should serve Jews.
Actually, it’s not just blacks who are monkeys. According to the Talmud, aka Babylonian Talmud, which supercedes the Torah (or the Old Testament) in authority for Jews:
“All children of the ‘goyim’ (Gentiles or non-Jews) are animals.” -Yebamoth 98a
The Talmud is a collection of books written in Hebrew between the 3rd and 6th centuries as a codification of the oral law that Jewish rabbis claim had been handed down from Moses. The Talmud is blasphemous (Jesus is called a fool, bastard, trickster, who is boiling in excrement in Hell; his mother Mary is called a whore and bestialist), Jewish supremacist, racist (all Christians and non-Jews are sub-human animals), hateful, and many times worse than the Koran. See:
If a conservative Cristian had uttered those words , he would have been lambasted to the max . Let a Rabbi say that , nothing but silence …….Gee , I wonder why ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your words couldn’t be truer.
LikeLike
That said, the rabbi is off a little. Monkeys have long tails. “Apes” would have been more accurate.
LikeLike
Jurist, you are correct in pointing out the difference between monkeys and apes. The rabbi, saying black Americans are monkeys and strange creatures is very contemptuous and ignorant thus he should be reminded of the lost tribes of Israel and the black Jews of Africa. The rabbi forgot that men were created in the image of God and he, the rabbi, is just as equal as any black regardless of his country of origin, at least blacks know where they originated, does the rabbi know where he came from?
LikeLike
As a child I was told that the Jews were blinded so the gentiles could come to God since he said they would not share him and were selfish, I think this guys had his eyes gouged out. Racism is racism no matter if by word or action.
LikeLike
Anyone who believes these people worship the True and Living God are greatly deceived! The Talmud is from the pit of hell.
LikeLike