5 months after, NYT publishes surveillance video footage of ‘lone gunman’ Stephen Paddock

On October 1, 2017, beginning at 10:08 p.m., someone from a high balcony of the 43-story tall Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, NV, opened fire with an automatic weapon at an outdoor country music festival of 22,000 attendees, killing 58 and injuring 515. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police identified Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, NV, as the shooter. We are told he had shot himself to death before police broke into his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

One of the troubling questions surrounding the shooting is the absence of hotel surveillance video footage of Paddock checking in and bringing his arsenal of weapons into Mandalay Bay.

Now, nearly five months after the shooting, we FINALLY have the surveillance video, obtained and assembled by the New York Times, showing how Paddock, over the course of his 7-day stay at Mandalay Bay, brought 21 suitcases to his room.

Why did it take five months for the public to see this footage?

And why is there no date/time stamps on some of the footage?

I downloaded the NYT video in MP4 format, to preserve the video in case YouTube and the media delete it — as they are wont to do.

