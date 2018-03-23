5 months after, NYT publishes surveillance video footage of ‘lone gunman’ Stephen Paddock

On October 1, 2017, beginning at 10:08 p.m., someone from a high balcony of the 43-story tall Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, NV, opened fire with an automatic weapon at an outdoor country music festival of 22,000 attendees, killing 58 and injuring 515. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Police identified Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, NV, as the shooter. We are told he had shot himself to death before police broke into his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.
One of the troubling questions surrounding the shooting is the absence of hotel surveillance video footage of Paddock checking in and bringing his arsenal of weapons into Mandalay Bay.
Now, nearly five months after the shooting, we FINALLY have the surveillance video, obtained and assembled by the New York Times, showing how Paddock, over the course of his 7-day stay at Mandalay Bay, brought 21 suitcases to his room.
Why did it take five months for the public to see this footage?
And why is there no date/time stamps on some of the footage?
I downloaded the NYT video in MP4 format, to preserve the video in case YouTube and the media delete it — as they are wont to do.
H/t Vivian Lee and Brian H. (omnipresentelanvitalhuman)
See also:
- 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting: Things that don’t add up
- Las Vegas shooting massacre: 3 things that make you go ‘Hmm’
- 5th survivor of Las Vegas shooting massacre killed in hit & run
- 2017 Las Vegas shooting: police scanner reported multiple shooters in different places
- Who is Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock?
- Stephen Paddock lookalike seen in Atlantic City 5 days after Las Vegas shooting
- Las Vegas shooting massacre: Where are the broken windows on 32nd floor?
- Is this a second shooter of Las Vegas massacre?
- Las Vegas shooting massacre: Muzzle flashes from Mandalay Bay hotel
- The dead and injured of Las Vegas shooting massacre
- Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested for child porn
~Eowyn
There is a whole lot more to this than is being told.
LikeLiked by 2 people
21 bags. I hope that he gave the bellman a large tip. The fact that there were so many bags should have raised questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AR-style rifles can be split into two sections, both of which will fit into a suitcase no more than 20 or so inches long. Very concealable. No wonder his luggage looked normal instead of looking like gun cases.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Also, I’m relieved to see actual footage of the man, much more than just those two crappy photos.
Mind you, forgive me my lack of trust in the official version, nothing prevents this footage from having been filmed after the event….
LikeLiked by 3 people
All that luggage could have very well carried guns, but without seeing the actual contents this footage proves nothing.
In fact, the rumour at the time of the shooting was that this was an illicit gun deal gone wrong that pivoted to a mass shooting event on the fly in order to deflect from the intelligence agencies involved in the gun deal. This version would also explain tons of luggage filled with weapons.
We do know that eyewitnesses and victims reported multiple shooters with some claiming shots fired from the air. We also know that several surviving eyewitnesses died under suspicious circumstances in the days and weeks following the event http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/las-vegas-massacre-survivors-killed-mysterious/.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This footage proves nothing, as expected. As Paddock was a regular, these images of him bringing suitcases in could have been harvested from the past 2 or 3 years. Time stamps could have been added post facto. In any case, all we see are some suitcases. Give me a break. The NYT is being used for damage control of the worst staged event in history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
honestly, this video shows nothing…we all know paddock was a regular in vegas and the footage could’ve come from any point in time…maybe he’s even wearing his “lucky” shirt and pants…
how’s about the nyt (why not fbi?) put together “surveillance” footage from the actual shooting?
LikeLiked by 2 people