Oregon gun initiative would force surrender of “assault weapons” or register them with the state police

Wait until you see the full list of what they define as an “assault weapon.”

From KATU: A recently filed Oregon initiative would make manufacturing, importing, possessing, purchasing or selling an assault weapon or large capacity magazine a crime – with only a few exceptions.

If passed, Oregon Initiative 42 would only allow owners to keep their assault weapons and large capacity magazines if they register them with Oregon State Police.

If the initiative goes into effect, anyone who owns an assault weapon or large capacity magazine will be required to remove them from the state, sell the items, surrender the items to a law enforcement agency for destruction, render the assault weapon permanently inoperable or, if eligible, register the assault weapon or large capacity magazine with Oregon State Police within 120 days.

Anyone who moves into Oregon with an assault weapon would have 120 days to surrender it to law enforcement, transfer it to a licensed firearm dealer, render it permanently inoperable or register it.

Unlawful possession or transfer of an assault weapon or large capacity magazine would be a Class B felony.

In order to register an assault weapon under the act, the owner would need to submit a form to the Oregon State Police with the owner’s name and address and identification number of the assault weapon. The owner must also allow police to conduct a criminal background check to confirm the person is not a prohibited possessor.

Anyone hoping to register an assault weapon or large capacity magazine must prove to police that the items are securely stored and that they are only kept on property owned by the registered owner or on someone else’s property with express permission.

The initiative includes exceptions for government officers, members of the armed forces or peace officers. It would also allow firearm manufacturers to the build assault weapons to sell to the armed forces or law enforcement agencies in Oregon.

Sales and transfers of the weapons or large capacity magazines would only be allowed between licensed firearms dealers and branches of the armed forces or law enforcement agencies in Oregon.

The initiative defines an assault weapon as:

A semiautomatic rifle that has the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and has at least one of the following:

Any grip of the weapon, including a pistol grip, a thumbhole stock or any other stock

Any feature capable of functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand

A folding or telescoping stock

A shroud attached to the barrel, or that partially or completely encircles the barrel

A forward pistol grip

A flash suppressor, muzzle brake, muzzle compensator, or threaded barrel designed to accommodate a flash suppressor, muzzle brake, or muzzle compensator

A bayonet mount or a grenade launcher or flare launcher

A semiautomatic pistol, or any semiautomatic, centerfire or rimfire rifle with a fixed magazine, that has the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

A semiautomatic, centerfire rifle that has an overall length of less than 30 inches

A semiautomatic pistol that has the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and has at least one of the following:

Any feature capable of functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand

A folding, telescoping or thumbhole stock

A shroud attached to the barrel, or that partially or completely encircles the barrel

The capacity to accept a detachable magazine at any location outside of the pistol grip

A threaded barrel capable of accepting a flash suppressor or forward pistol grip

Semiautomatic shotgun that has both of the following:

Any grip of the weapon, including a pistol grip, a thumbhole stock or any other stock

A folding telescoping stock

Semiautomatic shotgun that has at least one of the following:

A fixed magazine capacity in excess of 10 rounds or an ability to accept a detachable magazine

Shotgun with a revolving cylinder and conversion kit, part or combination of parts from which an assault weapon can be assembled if those parts are in the possession or under control of the same person.

A large capacity magazine is defined as any ammunition feeding device with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds or any conversion kit or combination or parts from which such a device can be assembled,

