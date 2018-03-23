Friday Animals

Posted on March 23, 2018 by | 3 Comments

keeping warm by piling on
fox on car
kitten high 5

parakeet_takes_a_bath

And an animal funny!

cat funny

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animals, God's creation, Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Friday Animals

  1. kommonsentsjane | March 23, 2018 at 6:26 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Friday’s funnies.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Brian Heinz | March 23, 2018 at 6:45 am | Reply

    Those are priceless thanks Doc nice to see a gleaming light in a dark world.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s