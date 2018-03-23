Baltimore suffers steep population decline according to new Census data

Gee, I wonder why…

From Baltimore Sun: Baltimore saw another year of steep population losses with nearly 5,300 people leaving the city, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The official estimate of Baltimore’s population now stands at 611,648, down more than 9,000 since the last full Census in 2010.

The Census Bureau estimates that Baltimore’s population had started growing again this decade following years of declines, but the growth stalled in 2015 and appears to have been more than entirely wiped out.

The Census Bureau estimates population on an annual cycle that runs between July 1 and June 30. The most recent estimated decline in Baltimore is offset somewhat by the bureau revising up slightly its estimate of the city’s population in 2016.

The 2015-2016 decline was especially sharp and came after a year in which the city was shaken by rioting and a spike in crime. Mayor Catherine Pugh largely shrugged those figures off at the time, but the new numbers indicate it was not a single-year blip.

Pugh could not immediately be reached for comment.

Annie Milli, the director of Live Baltimore, an agency that works to get people to come to the city, said she’s not overly concerned by the figures. She said other numbers suggest the housing market in the city is still healthy, with home sales up, new apartments coming online and the number of vacant homes stable.

“It’s an unexpected result from our perspective,” she said.

Milli said the numbers don’t necessarily suggest that entire families are picking up and moving out of Baltimore but could show that a few members of families might be leaving while others remain.

Milli said she’s optimistic for the future because other data indicates young people are moving into the city. “Those are people who have the opportunity to fall in love with city life and be converted into city dwellers,” she said.

Baltimore’s decline last year represents the second biggest decrease of any county-level jurisdiction in the nation. Only Cook County, home to Chicago, saw more people leave — and with an estimated 5,231,356 residents, it is much more populous than Baltimore.

DCG

