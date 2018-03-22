Woman adopts old shelter dog that turns out to be her childhood pet

Posted on March 22, 2018

When she was a young girl, Nicole Grimes loved her Pomeranian-Poodle puppy, Chloe.

But her parents objected to Chloe’s barking, and took the pup to the Humane Society.

Eight years later, now a married adult with a baby daughter, Nicole wanted her daughter to experience growing up with a family dog.

One day, Nicole was perusing Facebook for shelter dogs when an elderly Pomeranian caught her eye.

This is the extraordinary story of how Nicole found her beloved Chloe again.

H/t maziel

~Eowyn

2 responses to “Woman adopts old shelter dog that turns out to be her childhood pet

  1. Brian Heinz | March 22, 2018 at 6:01 am | Reply

    Thank you Doc for a smile and a beautiful story.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Bob | March 22, 2018 at 6:26 am | Reply

    Great story! Thanks!

    Like

