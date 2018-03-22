Washington state representative: “Facts will never drive anybody to make a decision”

Posted on March 22, 2018 by | 6 Comments

pramila jayapal

Dan Rather would approve this message.

Pramila Jayapal is a progressive US representative from Washington’s 7th congressional district. She was born in India and is a “civil rights activist,” a big fan of the $15 minimum wage and supports free community college.

According to Seattle Capital Hill Seattle Blog, the congresswoman was at a town hall at a local high school to discuss “gun-access policy reform.”

From their blog:

“Our prime responsibility is to take care of each other. It’s not to money or greed so let’s make sure we incorporate love and generosity through non-violence,” Jayapal told the young march leaders Saturday.

In a closed-door session before the meeting, Jayapal discussed communication in activism with the student leaders. “Facts will never drive anybody to make a decision, but you need to have them. Never lead with the facts. They’ll believe your heart but not the facts,” said Jayapal.”

h/t MyNorthwest

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2018 Florida Parkland School shooting, Children, Constitution, Education, gun control, Gun Control/2nd Amendment, Liberals/Democrats/Left, minimum wage, social justice warriors/SJW, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “Washington state representative: “Facts will never drive anybody to make a decision”

  1. YouKnowWho | March 22, 2018 at 7:50 am | Reply

    Maybe if we put emotions aside and started with the facts we could actually make a difference.
    What a Maroon.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Brian Heinz | March 22, 2018 at 8:11 am | Reply

    “Facts we don’t need no stinking facts” we got gut emotion that’s worth a lot more in motivating the masses against the gun lobby’s and people who want guns. Did any of these people go to school or was it just a progressive school and that is why they act this way. What happened to “Shall not Infringe” did that law just go way in the night or what?

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | March 22, 2018 at 8:32 am | Reply

    What an utterly idiotic thing to say. If decisions are not based on facts, that leaves only prejudices, ignorance, and feelings. I’m reminded of these immortal words uttered by a fake-socialist friend many years ago:

    Liked by 2 people

  4. Bob | March 22, 2018 at 8:42 am | Reply

    We only have to ‘NOT’ do one thing…Disarm ourselves. I’m a Law abiding citizen, but in these times I recommend no personal registration, no carry permit, just stay under the radar if possible, if you’re legit, they’ll know right where to come to get them. Get ’em while you still can, any way you can, without a paper trail of any kind, have a legit friend buy your ammo. It might sound like bad advice, but that’s where we are at folks. If you know a Realtor or Broker tell them to keep their eye’s on Estate Sales, a good place to pick up a relic with no trail to you.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Comrade Obama | March 22, 2018 at 9:07 am | Reply

    Her backup plan involves the use of “muscle” to enforce the love and care.

    After that comes the nice hot “showers.”

    Like

  6. Maryaha | March 22, 2018 at 9:31 am | Reply

    Go back to India, you ugly liberal hag. See how far it will get you there. Here in America, we live by the law of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, which shall not be infringed.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s