Washington state representative: “Facts will never drive anybody to make a decision”

Pramila Jayapal is a progressive US representative from Washington’s 7th congressional district. She was born in India and is a “civil rights activist,” a big fan of the $15 minimum wage and supports free community college.
According to Seattle Capital Hill Seattle Blog, the congresswoman was at a town hall at a local high school to discuss “gun-access policy reform.”
From their blog:
“Our prime responsibility is to take care of each other. It’s not to money or greed so let’s make sure we incorporate love and generosity through non-violence,” Jayapal told the young march leaders Saturday.
In a closed-door session before the meeting, Jayapal discussed communication in activism with the student leaders. “Facts will never drive anybody to make a decision, but you need to have them. Never lead with the facts. They’ll believe your heart but not the facts,” said Jayapal.”
Maybe if we put emotions aside and started with the facts we could actually make a difference.
What a Maroon.
“Facts we don’t need no stinking facts” we got gut emotion that’s worth a lot more in motivating the masses against the gun lobby’s and people who want guns. Did any of these people go to school or was it just a progressive school and that is why they act this way. What happened to “Shall not Infringe” did that law just go way in the night or what?
What an utterly idiotic thing to say. If decisions are not based on facts, that leaves only prejudices, ignorance, and feelings. I’m reminded of these immortal words uttered by a fake-socialist friend many years ago:
We only have to ‘NOT’ do one thing…Disarm ourselves. I’m a Law abiding citizen, but in these times I recommend no personal registration, no carry permit, just stay under the radar if possible, if you’re legit, they’ll know right where to come to get them. Get ’em while you still can, any way you can, without a paper trail of any kind, have a legit friend buy your ammo. It might sound like bad advice, but that’s where we are at folks. If you know a Realtor or Broker tell them to keep their eye’s on Estate Sales, a good place to pick up a relic with no trail to you.
Her backup plan involves the use of “muscle” to enforce the love and care.
After that comes the nice hot “showers.”
