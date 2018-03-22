Washington state representative: “Facts will never drive anybody to make a decision”

Dan Rather would approve this message.

Pramila Jayapal is a progressive US representative from Washington’s 7th congressional district. She was born in India and is a “civil rights activist,” a big fan of the $15 minimum wage and supports free community college.

According to Seattle Capital Hill Seattle Blog, the congresswoman was at a town hall at a local high school to discuss “gun-access policy reform.”

From their blog:

“Our prime responsibility is to take care of each other. It’s not to money or greed so let’s make sure we incorporate love and generosity through non-violence,” Jayapal told the young march leaders Saturday.

In a closed-door session before the meeting, Jayapal discussed communication in activism with the student leaders. “Facts will never drive anybody to make a decision, but you need to have them. Never lead with the facts. They’ll believe your heart but not the facts,” said Jayapal.”

h/t MyNorthwest

DCG

