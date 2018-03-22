Emma Gonzalez, Parkland school student, is a professional actress

Now Casting is an actor services company at 2210 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank, California, which began in 1997 as LA Actors Online, founded by an actor/writer/director named Bob Stewart (stage name: Peter Elliott).

On its website, Now Casting Inc. describes itself as “a premier online casting database used by industry professionals all over the globe,” which provides “services for the entire entertainment industry” and has “sent hundreds of thousands of auditions to casting directors, network executives, studio executives, producers”.

The website’s services include:

Online auditions.

Posting a casting notice.

Free registration for actors to post their profiles.

Resources for actors, incl. a photographers gallery, classes, training and more.

A “ Search” page to find actors , agencies, casting directors, management companies, photographers, actor resources, and monologues (by actors).

If you click “actors,” you’ll be taken to an “Actor Search” page, which says:

There are 361006 actors currently in our Now Casting database. All of them can be found with a name search. Please note they are still filling in their resume and other information. As that is completed, the more detailed searches will return a better result.

To find an actor, just type in his or her name in the box.

A reader of FOTM, Brian H., did just that, and found an actor named Emma Jane Gonzalez. I replicated what Brian did by typing “Emma” (first name) and “Gonzalez” (last name), which brought me to this page.

Below is a screenshot I took of the page, in case the website takes down Gonzalez’s entry. I painted the red arrow pointing to the date (3/22/2018) and time (7:22 AM) when I took the screenshot.

↓Click image to enlarge↓

I had written about actress Emma Jane Gonzalez before in “The curious case of Parkland school shooting student survivor Emma Gonzalez“, that:

For comparison, I then posted these side-by-side pics of Parkland student Emma Gonzalez and actress Emma Jane Gonzalez.

From the above side-by-side pics, my conclusion then was that the two women are not the same person, mainly because Emma Jane Gonzalez appears to have longer ear lobes, and a weak chin.

The pic of Emma Jane Gonzalez on Now Casting, however, casts doubt on my previous conclusion.

Let’s compare Emma Jane Gonzalez on Now Casting with Emma Gonzalez of Parkland, FL:

They appear to be same person: same eyebrows, same nose, same fleshy lower lip, same pointy chin.

The previous pics of Gonzalez from the “Eat Our Feelings” video were in 2014, some four years ago. The Emma Jane Gonzalez of 2014 had a weak chin (aka “chinless wonder”), whereas the Emma Jane Gonzalez on Now Casting has a pointy chin like Parkland Emma Gonzalez. My guess is that sometime in the past 4 years, Emma Jane Gonzalez had cosmetic surgery on her chin — just like Chelsea Clinton.

What do you think?

See also these other posts on Parkland:

~Eowyn

Advertisements