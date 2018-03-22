Emma Gonzalez, Parkland school student, is a professional actress

Now Casting is an actor services company at 2210 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank, California, which began in 1997 as LA Actors Online, founded by an actor/writer/director named Bob Stewart (stage name: Peter Elliott).
On its website, Now Casting Inc. describes itself as “a premier online casting database used by industry professionals all over the globe,” which provides “services for the entire entertainment industry” and has “sent hundreds of thousands of auditions to casting directors, network executives, studio executives, producers”.
The website’s services include:
- Online auditions.
- Posting a casting notice.
- Free registration for actors to post their profiles.
- Resources for actors, incl. a photographers gallery, classes, training and more.
- A “Search” page to find actors, agencies, casting directors, management companies, photographers, actor resources, and monologues (by actors).
If you click “actors,” you’ll be taken to an “Actor Search” page, which says:
There are 361006 actors currently in our Now Casting database. All of them can be found with a name search. Please note they are still filling in their resume and other information. As that is completed, the more detailed searches will return a better result.
To find an actor, just type in his or her name in the box.
A reader of FOTM, Brian H., did just that, and found an actor named Emma Jane Gonzalez. I replicated what Brian did by typing “Emma” (first name) and “Gonzalez” (last name), which brought me to this page.
Below is a screenshot I took of the page, in case the website takes down Gonzalez’s entry. I painted the red arrow pointing to the date (3/22/2018) and time (7:22 AM) when I took the screenshot.
↓Click image to enlarge↓
I had written about actress Emma Jane Gonzalez before in “The curious case of Parkland school shooting student survivor Emma Gonzalez“, that:
- She is described on IMDb as “a writer and actress, known for Eat Our Feelings (2014), Happy One Month (2014) and Happy One Month (2016).”
- Eat Our Feelings is an online cooking show/sitcom, starring Emma Jane Gonzalez and Sasha Winters.
For comparison, I then posted these side-by-side pics of Parkland student Emma Gonzalez and actress Emma Jane Gonzalez.
From the above side-by-side pics, my conclusion then was that the two women are not the same person, mainly because Emma Jane Gonzalez appears to have longer ear lobes, and a weak chin.
The pic of Emma Jane Gonzalez on Now Casting, however, casts doubt on my previous conclusion.
Let’s compare Emma Jane Gonzalez on Now Casting with Emma Gonzalez of Parkland, FL:
They appear to be same person: same eyebrows, same nose, same fleshy lower lip, same pointy chin.
The previous pics of Gonzalez from the “Eat Our Feelings” video were in 2014, some four years ago. The Emma Jane Gonzalez of 2014 had a weak chin (aka “chinless wonder”), whereas the Emma Jane Gonzalez on Now Casting has a pointy chin like Parkland Emma Gonzalez. My guess is that sometime in the past 4 years, Emma Jane Gonzalez had cosmetic surgery on her chin — just like Chelsea Clinton.
What do you think?
~Eowyn
It’s her, same person, 100%…Good work guys.
In the four picture lineup, when they are blown up. Look at picture #3 and #4. The tooth directly next to her front tooth, her right side. Notice the distinctive back-set of the tooth. Not definitive, but those look really, really close to being the same.
You would think they would do a better job of covert making this thing. I not the smartest rock in the box but I saw it for what its worth and its as fake as it gets. They got the money behind them they have resources to pay for anything.
What is the statistical probability there are two identical looking, same-age Emma Gonzalezes? A BBC Report on look alikes has photos done by a French photographer showing how some strangers can look alike, but those photos don’t seem to me having anywhere near the similarity the Emma Gonzales photos have. Her first and last names are fairly common, but even so, when factored in with a photo similarity exceeding a study on the subject, it’s not a matter of there being some chance both Emmas are the same person, but some very small chance they’re not. Great work.
Looks to be the same person. I’m guessing the shaved head was to change her appearance and to fool us into thinking she’s younger than she is.
Look at the mole on her right cheek. It is present in all the pix. Her pieced ear was photoshopped out in the 4 pix. Note the pixelation boxes on the earlobe.
Also bugging me is this- Why use the same name? Is it just getting to be too much money/time spent to build up new biographies for these incidents or are they just saying oh well you got us again and no one else cares?
