The ‘can you resist her’ Caption Contest

This is the 172nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic (h/t DCG):
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Hillary Clinton voters are as demented as she is
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
No… I know what you people are thinking…I didn’t eat him.
I clamped down on his arm the Empower 2000© and he gnawed it off to get away.
Dear Diary.best date ever…
“I smell like Sulfur too”.
This could have been our President. Thanks God.
Everyone LOVES the resistance, I AM THE RESISTANCE!
So why am I always alone?
Looking at the picture on the left churns my stomach. The picture on the right doesn’t help either. How can anyone want to look like that on purpose. May the Lord have mercy.
The “Enlightened”
” I just bought stock in the Eveready battery Co. , can you see why ? “
” I just became a trans-racial person , my new name is Two hung low “
I am the new poster girl for Zero Population Growth.
Bill Clinton: “I’d hit it!”
Lol, Sick
But true! 😀
If it’s moving , he’d nail it , and then some .
“Windsor Knots represent Toxic Masculinity”
NOW I KNOW WHY THE HUGE INCREASE IN GAY MALES
The maniacal twins.
What the left brings to the fight – sloppy tits and her fisting toy – you go get em girl!
Won’t be having pancakes with eggs sunny side up anytime soon.
Bill Clinton’s upgrade.
Miss Grundy smiles at the local protest for empowerment. Monday thru Friday, she is your child’s 3rd grade teacher.
AARRHH!!…..Who wants this last Bite?
Viagra has met its match.
The Hanging Gardens of Babylon? They’ve fallen, they’ve fallen!
Ack! :O
Feminist Frankenstein is on the loose!
Why you should never, EVER, leave a circus sideshow cage unlocked.
Why does it seem that feminists are never feminine?
