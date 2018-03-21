The ‘can you resist her’ Caption Contest

Posted on March 21, 2018 by | 27 Comments

This is the 172nd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic (h/t DCG):

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Hillary Clinton voters are as demented as she is

Hillary Clinton and her doppelganger

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Culture War, Insanity, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Radical feminists, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

27 responses to “The ‘can you resist her’ Caption Contest

  1. Smokie | March 21, 2018 at 4:28 am | Reply

    No… I know what you people are thinking…I didn’t eat him.
    I clamped down on his arm the Empower 2000© and he gnawed it off to get away.
    Dear Diary.best date ever…

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Bob | March 21, 2018 at 4:31 am | Reply

    “I smell like Sulfur too”.

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Richard | March 21, 2018 at 4:38 am | Reply

    This could have been our President. Thanks God.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. MSG Grumpy | March 21, 2018 at 4:40 am | Reply

    Everyone LOVES the resistance, I AM THE RESISTANCE!

    So why am I always alone?

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Cabin 1954 | March 21, 2018 at 4:57 am | Reply

    Looking at the picture on the left churns my stomach. The picture on the right doesn’t help either. How can anyone want to look like that on purpose. May the Lord have mercy.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. kjf | March 21, 2018 at 5:02 am | Reply

    The “Enlightened”

    Liked by 1 person

  7. japoa | March 21, 2018 at 5:08 am | Reply

    ” I just bought stock in the Eveready battery Co. , can you see why ? “

    Like

  8. japoa | March 21, 2018 at 5:10 am | Reply

    ” I just became a trans-racial person , my new name is Two hung low “

    Liked by 2 people

  9. japoa | March 21, 2018 at 5:14 am | Reply

    I am the new poster girl for Zero Population Growth.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. grizz1 | March 21, 2018 at 5:21 am | Reply

    Bill Clinton: “I’d hit it!”

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Bob | March 21, 2018 at 5:23 am | Reply

    “Windsor Knots represent Toxic Masculinity”

    Liked by 1 person

  12. max | March 21, 2018 at 5:26 am | Reply

    NOW I KNOW WHY THE HUGE INCREASE IN GAY MALES

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Silhouette | March 21, 2018 at 5:50 am | Reply

    The maniacal twins.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Collie D | March 21, 2018 at 6:10 am | Reply

    What the left brings to the fight – sloppy tits and her fisting toy – you go get em girl!

    Like

  15. Rocky | March 21, 2018 at 7:01 am | Reply

    Won’t be having pancakes with eggs sunny side up anytime soon.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. MyBrainHurts | March 21, 2018 at 7:13 am | Reply

    Bill Clinton’s upgrade.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. christy | March 21, 2018 at 7:14 am | Reply

    Miss Grundy smiles at the local protest for empowerment. Monday thru Friday, she is your child’s 3rd grade teacher.

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Kevin J Lankford | March 21, 2018 at 7:32 am | Reply

    AARRHH!!…..Who wants this last Bite?

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Silhouette | March 21, 2018 at 7:55 am | Reply

    Viagra has met its match.

    Liked by 1 person

  20. Linda Sorci | March 21, 2018 at 7:55 am | Reply

    The Hanging Gardens of Babylon? They’ve fallen, they’ve fallen!

    Liked by 1 person

  21. Anonymous | March 21, 2018 at 7:58 am | Reply

    Ack! :O

    Liked by 1 person

  22. Lola | March 21, 2018 at 9:33 am | Reply

    Feminist Frankenstein is on the loose!

    Liked by 1 person

  23. Lou Minati | March 21, 2018 at 9:40 am | Reply

    Why you should never, EVER, leave a circus sideshow cage unlocked.

    Liked by 1 person

  24. Jurist | March 21, 2018 at 9:57 am | Reply

    Why does it seem that feminists are never feminine?

    Liked by 1 person

