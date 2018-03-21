Polish priest wishes Pope Francis a quick death for open door policy to Muslims

Pope Francis, real name Jorge Bergoglio, has called on Christians in Europe and the U.S. to open their doors to Muslim refugees and migrants. Last August, he went so far as to pontificate that refugees’ wellbeing trumps national security., while he himself is safely ensconced behind the Vatican’s 40 ft. tall walls.
Bergoglio’s stance on Muslim refugees and on other issues has so alienated some Catholic clergy that a former high-ranking member of the Roman Curia, the administrative apparatus of the Holy See, penned an open letter. Addressed to Pope Francis, the anonymous cleric lays out the “difficulties” he and “many others have with the way you talk and act.”
Speaking through various mouthpieces, Bergoglio’s response is to threaten his critics, both laity and priests, with excommunication, like Italian priest Alessandro Minutella.
All of which has resulted in what a cardinal calls a “pervading sense of fear” within the Curia, a church in schism, and conservative Catholics “in rebellion”. The editor of the reputable religious journal, First Things, went so far as to declare Francis’ papacy a failure.
The latest development is another, shocking indicator of church schism.
A senior conservative priest in Poland publicly said he wishes Pope Francis a quick death if he continues to refuse to listen to criticisms.
CBS13 Sacramento reports that on February 25, 2018, in a church speech in Krakow, Poland, prominent theologian and former seminar rector Monsignor Edward Staniek said Pope Francis has departed from the teaching of Jesus, and wrongly interprets mercy as opening up to Muslims and allowing communion for divorced Catholics.
Note: According to the Catholic Church’s longstanding teaching, Catholics who had divorced (not annulled) and remarried (outside of the Church) live in mortal sin and are not allowed Holy Communion.
Calling Pope Francis an “alien body” in the church, Msgr. Staniek said the pope’s words are used by secular media that are hostile to the church. Staniek said he’s praying for wisdom for Francis and a “heart open to the Holy Spirit, and if he does not do that, for a quick passage to the House of the Father” — meaning death.
Poland’s leading archbishop, Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski, said he “deplores” Staniek’s remarks with “great pain and regret”. Jedraszewski said he has discussed them face-to-face with Staniek, and that the Krakow diocese is praying ardently every day with only the best intentions for Francis.
Krakow was the seat of Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, the late Pope St. John Paul II. Poland’s church remains attached to John Paul’s orthodox stance, with a majority of bishops seeing their mission as preserving the traditional Catholic values from secularization.
what kind of Priest wishes death on anyone?
You need to re read what was said: his statement was that dying and going to be with the Father is a better state than what the pope has done in his life. What I would disagree with is that in the Pope’s present state (I don’t believe he knows Jesus as his Savior) he would go anywhere but hell.
Really? If it is as you say, why would Mgsr. Staniek’s superior, the archbishop, make clear he “deplores” Staniek’s remarks?
he has the right to express his views to be deplored, but Staniek has the right to speak for multitudes of people in that church who are totally dismayed and disheartened by the direction this apostate pope is going in. Anyone who has studied the RC church will find that there were at least 2 “popes” most of the time, namely the “white pope” in the Vatican and the “black pope” aka the Superior General of the Jesuits (who actually was the one with the power). The history of the Jesuits needs no explanation – in short they could teach the intelligence agencies of the world more than a few things about intelligence gathering and how to use it effectively, seeing as they’re the oldest spy agency in the world, have infiltrated at high levels almost every organisation on this planet, are firmly allied with the Illuminati, are working for the NWO and plan to manage it, and more. It was first outlined by Abbate Leone in 1841 or so, in his book (available in pdf online) “The Secret Plan of the Order”. More modern ones who have exposed much include Chris Pinto (his film Tares Among the
Wheat is excellent). Fr. Dr. Malachi Martin – former topmost ranked Vatican officieal, and Fr. Dr. Alberto Rivera. Knowing all this be reminded that when Ratzinger was forced out, the Black Pope Adolfo Nicola resigned also. Why? Because for the first time ever a Jesuit was White Pope so now he could fill both functions.
I think that whole entity is an antichrist, I always have. Just take a mental snapshot of the whole multifaceted ‘thing’…how could someone think otherwise.
altho there are committed sincere believers among its parishioners who have not yet been led out of it. Bear in mind there are many “Protestant” antiChrist too ( in that they are not passionate about Him (being guilty of that He upbraided the Ephesians for in Revelation – left their first love), but also many are Laodicean. He told us to be fruit inspectors and nowadays too many don’t have the fruit He admonished the Pharisees for (worthy of repentance) because the enemy has deceived many, lulling them to sleep with a gospel of “cheap grace”
A lake of fire will be this evil FRAUD’s end.
Stick to religious matters. Political and cultural are over your head.
Who is the “you” to which you refer?
says you. I guess you are setting yourself up as the omnipotent arbiter of these matters – if you don’t agree with someone it doesn’t mean they’re not allowed to express their thoughts
