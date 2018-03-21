Not one person turns in bump stocks to Denver Police after they were banned

From KDVR: No bump stocks have been turned over to Denver authorities after the city banned the accessories used in last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.
Denver Police police last monthinvited city residents to turn in any bump stocks in their possession but Denverite reports that none have been handed over.
The ban on bump stocks approved by the city council in January was considered largely symbolic. Denver had previously banned the types of semi-automatic rifles that can be modified with bump stocks.
A bump stock is a device that can increase the speed in which a gun can be fired.
The council also made it illegal in most situations to possess magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of ammunition.
Fines under the new Denver law could be as much as $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
HA HA HA HA!
Denver police will just have to go to people’s homes to confiscate the bump stocks. Molon labe!
They may find out they aren’t welcome, and get bump stocked. Just saying.
When tyrants raise their ugly heads and totalitarianism starts sprouting civil disobedience is a constitutional obligation in the defense of Liberty!
LOL…what did they expect?
If they turn them in then the Cops will probably steal them and take them home telling officials no one turned them in……
True, George! You’re right. It happens with money, drugs, so I’m sure dirty cops wouldn’t hesitate playing the “stock” market too; for sure these will be worth serious money in the black market and dirty cops love a little extra cash whenever they can get “holder” of it; think Fast & Furious 2.0.
Why would they?
Bumpstocks were designed for those with severe disabilities but, like anything else, people with evil intentions found a nefarious purpose for them.
I agree, they should be banned to the general public but they should be available to those whose needs necessitate them.
People fail to understand that evil cannot be legislatively banned, only mitigated and that the tools they use are inert until they’re picked up.
It’s people who kill, not their tools.
I think I’m getting their “motive.” = Slowly but stealthfully Make each and every individual small part of the weapon illegal.. Guess what small part is gonna be illegalized next..!! = = You’re Right..!! The Trigger..!! – – “Liberal Logic” sez, = without a funtioning “trigger” the gun (weapon) – cannot just run off and go kill someone.. They already say, – “Lock up the Trigger.”
These idiots are brilliant!!! Just being White and owning a Firearm is a “Mental Disorder” Plus they are Racist, insecure, and don’t believe in God!!! This Rag should be renamed ‘The Scientific Marxist’.
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/why-are-white-men-stockpiling-guns/
