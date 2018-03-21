Man investigating Seth Rich murder is shot

Posted on March 21, 2018 by | 12 Comments

Did Clinton Crime Family call a hit on Jack Burkman?

Washington Post: Lobbyist says he was nearly killed by man he hired to investigate Seth Rich’s death

“It’s a horror story,” Burkman, of Arlington, said in an interview Monday afternoon. He is still recovering after being shot several times and run over by an SUV last Tuesday.

Read story here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/lobbyist-says-he-was-nearly-killed-by-man-he-hired-to-investigate-seth-richs-death/2018/03/19/a4261e48-2baa-11e8-8688-e053ba58f1e4_story.html?utm_term=.74319f9d14a7

Advertisements
This entry was posted in conspiracy, Hillary Clinton and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

12 responses to “Man investigating Seth Rich murder is shot

  1. DCG | March 21, 2018 at 1:11 pm | Reply

    Burkman is lucky he lived. Clinton’s usually don’t allow that to happen with Arkanicide…

    Liked by 3 people

    • traildustfotm | March 21, 2018 at 3:38 pm | Reply

      I’ve been thinking about it. First, it looks like the intent was to kill Burkina, but it failed. Second, I wouldn’t place money on the survival of the hit man. I am betting he will meet with an unfortunate accident, to possibly commit suicide in some impossible way, before he can talk.

      Liked by 2 people

  2. Auntie Lulu | March 21, 2018 at 1:27 pm | Reply

    Excellent Post! If I am not mistaken, I think this is the second person who was “warned off” of investigating the Seth Rich murder. It really is beyond comprehension that this kind of Machiavellian efforts to secret this murder from exposure, are going on. I have an extremely difficult time understanding why Seth Rich’s parents seem to “not want the murder investigation to go forth.” Common sense would tell us that most parent’s of a murdered child will fight Tooth and Nail to expose the full facts of the death of their child? So, what is the problem with the Rich family?

    Liked by 4 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | March 21, 2018 at 1:35 pm | Reply

    Another Arkancide, in this case attempted.

    When, oh when, will Hillary Clinton’s reign of terror end? Even a pact with the Devil has an expiration date.

    Liked by 4 people

  4. chemtrailssuck | March 21, 2018 at 1:39 pm | Reply

    I was wondering what was going on with that investigation. Apparently the poor guy barely escaped with his life! I hope he canceled that guys check! Now he at least knows who that so called investigator was really working for! I pray he recovers and doesn’t “accidentally” die in whatever hospital he’s in! Pray for his protection. And it sure seems like the Clintons don’t want that murder investigated.

    Liked by 4 people

  5. Brian Heinz | March 21, 2018 at 1:42 pm | Reply

    He is alive for now. Wonder what it cost them to have this done? For sure they do not want the truth out yet so its at all cost. Life is nothing to these cretins.

    Liked by 5 people

  6. kommonsentsjane | March 21, 2018 at 2:04 pm | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    For your information.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 2 people

  7. WarOfTruth | March 21, 2018 at 2:05 pm | Reply

    That is extreme. Maybe he is meant to survive.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Bob | March 21, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Reply

    The Assassin is probably the same exact person that actually did in Seth Rich…he was successful the first time so why not use him again. Just my opinion.

    Liked by 3 people

  9. lophatt | March 21, 2018 at 3:45 pm | Reply

    For those who may not know, Seth Rich is almost certainly the “leaker” that handed over Podesta’s emails to Wikileaks. It has been shown categorically by Kim Dotcom that the files were too big to be “hacked” via the internet. They had to go on a thumb drive or hard drive.

    Their whole “Russian” invention hangs on this. If he gave the files to them there plot goes right out the window.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s