Man investigating Seth Rich murder is shot

Did Clinton Crime Family call a hit on Jack Burkman?
Washington Post: Lobbyist says he was nearly killed by man he hired to investigate Seth Rich’s death
“It’s a horror story,” Burkman, of Arlington, said in an interview Monday afternoon. He is still recovering after being shot several times and run over by an SUV last Tuesday.
Read story here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/lobbyist-says-he-was-nearly-killed-by-man-he-hired-to-investigate-seth-richs-death/2018/03/19/a4261e48-2baa-11e8-8688-e053ba58f1e4_story.html?utm_term=.74319f9d14a7
Burkman is lucky he lived. Clinton’s usually don’t allow that to happen with Arkanicide…
I’ve been thinking about it. First, it looks like the intent was to kill Burkina, but it failed. Second, I wouldn’t place money on the survival of the hit man. I am betting he will meet with an unfortunate accident, to possibly commit suicide in some impossible way, before he can talk.
Excellent Post! If I am not mistaken, I think this is the second person who was “warned off” of investigating the Seth Rich murder. It really is beyond comprehension that this kind of Machiavellian efforts to secret this murder from exposure, are going on. I have an extremely difficult time understanding why Seth Rich’s parents seem to “not want the murder investigation to go forth.” Common sense would tell us that most parent’s of a murdered child will fight Tooth and Nail to expose the full facts of the death of their child? So, what is the problem with the Rich family?
I believe it is the SECOND TIME for this person. I think they are doing a Vince Foster.
Another Arkancide, in this case attempted.
When, oh when, will Hillary Clinton’s reign of terror end? Even a pact with the Devil has an expiration date.
Ever see her walk downstairs lately? 🙂 🙂 🙂 Hee hee hee!
I was wondering what was going on with that investigation. Apparently the poor guy barely escaped with his life! I hope he canceled that guys check! Now he at least knows who that so called investigator was really working for! I pray he recovers and doesn’t “accidentally” die in whatever hospital he’s in! Pray for his protection. And it sure seems like the Clintons don’t want that murder investigated.
He is alive for now. Wonder what it cost them to have this done? For sure they do not want the truth out yet so its at all cost. Life is nothing to these cretins.
That is extreme. Maybe he is meant to survive.
The Assassin is probably the same exact person that actually did in Seth Rich…he was successful the first time so why not use him again. Just my opinion.
For those who may not know, Seth Rich is almost certainly the “leaker” that handed over Podesta’s emails to Wikileaks. It has been shown categorically by Kim Dotcom that the files were too big to be “hacked” via the internet. They had to go on a thumb drive or hard drive.
Their whole “Russian” invention hangs on this. If he gave the files to them there plot goes right out the window.
