Illegal aliens, who dodged ICE raid after demorat mayor’s warning, re-arrested for new crimes

From Fox News: Three illegal immigrants aliens, who avoided capture after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf blew the whistle on a raid by federal immigration authorities last month, have since been re-arrested for new crimes including robbery and spousal abuse, ICE officials said.
Schaaf tweeted out a warning ahead of the raid in northern California last month, infuriating Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and the Trump administration.
“How dare you!” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in California this month, addressing Schaaf. “How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical, open borders agenda.”
ICE officials eventually caught 232 illegal immigrants aliens, many of them criminals, in the four-day sweep but said that hundreds more escaped because of Schaaf’s warning.
But on Tuesday, officials said that at least three of those who were targeted in the raid, but were not apprehended, had since been arrested for additional crimes.
One was a Mexican national arrested for robbery and gun crimes, who was released back into the community for a prior offense despite an ICE detainer request in November.
Another Mexican national was arrested for a DUI, despite having been deported three times and prior convictions for false imprisonment, DUI and battery of a spouse.
The third was a Mexican national who was arrested for corporal injury of a spouse, despite being deported twice and criminal convictions including drug possession, hit-and-run, DUIs, possessions of narcotics equipment and a parole violation.
Acting ICE Director Tom Homan mentioned the three cases at a roundtable on sanctuary cities at the White House on Tuesday. He also expressed frustration at the mixed messages coming from politicians in sanctuary states.
“We are told on one hand to focus efforts on criminals but those same folks who want to focus on criminals don’t let us into the county jails,” he said. “It just defies logic.”
While Homan has blamed Schaaf’s actions for the escape of as many as 800 illegal immigrants, it is unclear exactly how many evaded capture directly because of her actions. A DHS official told The New York Times that ICE agents typically find only about 30 percent of their targets during a sweep, meaning that many of those who evaded capture may not have been caught either way.
Schaaf has stood by her actions, saying the community is safer because of sanctuary city policies.
“I do not regret sharing this information,” she said last month. “It is Oakland’s legal right to be a sanctuary city and we have not broken any laws. We believe our community is safer when families stay together.”
Last week an Oakland community organizer told Fox News that she was being supported by members of the community. “People are really supportive of her because she took a stand,” Emma Paulino said. “She is serving the people who elected her.”
The Justice Department, which is also suing California over its sanctuary city policies, has said it is reviewing Schaaf’s actions, but has yet to make an announcement.
Yeah.
Like nobody saw that coming.
I’m still waiting for them to come and haul her away. She’s guilty as sin and admits it. They can save a few bucks and pick up Moonbeam and the others while they’re at it. One charter flight to GITMO is cheaper than several.
lophatt . . . . Well, I could certainly get behind that one way flight to GITMO! I say fill that plane from stem to stern with these recalcitrant government officials!
Drag her through dip vats of cooty spray!!!!
lophatt . . . . I absolutely love and respect Thomas Sowell, he is not only brilliant, but he truly tells it like it is. It is so refreshing to hear from a man of color who judges things in a reasonable manner, without the influence of the ghetto. I just wish that more of the inner city neighborhoods would give heed to his council!!!
How long before the government does its job. Arrest her jail her like I would be if I broke the law. The message is if you’re demo-rat you get a pass and you’re allowed to break the law and walk. The sad part is it’s in our face as if you can’t touch me. When oh Lord will the justice begin?
Brian . . . . Very well said! I am left wondering why these leftists get away with murder (so to speak) yet like goes on like nothing happened. I agree their behavior truly “is in our face.”
Like John Wayne used to say, “life’s tough, even tougher when you’re stupid”- voter Emma Paulino is one such and the mayor is also
gitardood . . . . That saying is not necessarily a condescending statement of the low IQ bunch. It really is a truism . . . life’s tough, even tougher when you’re stupid.” Look at the lives of those who are down trodden because they do not perform at a normal intelligence level? Their lives are truly harder because of the stupid mistakes they make, and not being able to reason out the “cause and effect” of it all–they continue making poor choices. As my dear Father used to say (which is also extremely true, “Poor people have poor ways.” Often their poor ways results in them remaining poor! It is a vicious cycle.
Lulu – the bible says “my people perish for lack of knowledge” and “without a vision the people perish”. It thus tells us that if we don’t seek the truth knowledge, and have no vision or goal to walk that path, then we perish. It wasn’t meant to be condescending but previous generations seemed to comprehend the need to do that better than nowadays – by the way the bible defines “fool” as the one who has said in his / her heart “there is no God”. This unfortunately is our situation today, society is full of fools who think that by following the enemy’s lie with which he suckered Adam and Eve (you shall be as GOD) if they listen to him, they can be their own god.
Lock her up!
Maryaha . . . . I completely agree with that. They need to take her into custody and do the lockin’ up NOW, rather than later.
With Sessions appointing rabid Democratic Party partisans to take down the President if they can, it’s no wonder a leftist apparatchik like Schaaf can mock our laws and sovereignty as a nation by doubling down on her promise to keep illegals on the streets.
What are we witnessing with Sessions himself? The explanations I’ve read are mealy mouthed excuses, as if Session’s sabotaging the constitution and the electoral process and knowingly setting the President up for impeachment on fabricated charges was just poor judgment.
I couldn’t agree more. I’ve heard all the phony excuses for him I care to.
