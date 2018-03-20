We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 171st Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with a total of 64 caption submissions, many of which are very clever and witty!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the clear winner of FOTM’s 171st Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points is . . .

AvaJ!

This is her awesome winning caption:

“I am pure Draco, you are nothing but a hybrid. One more hiss out of you and you shall be consumed.”

Christy is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s her caption:

“Luke, I AM your father.”

Dan and wandafish are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

Dan: “I own you, and don’t you ever forget it.”

wandafish: “You may be a prince, but I’m the Master of the Universe!”

Disgusted, kjf, pigpen51, Praying Mantis, and Tor Edge are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Disgusted: “Don’t believe I’ve ever seen anyone lay hands (or fingers) on a British Royal like that. Photo speaks volumes.”

kjf: “You will never be king.”

pigpen51: “Rothschild plays the old ‘there’s a spot on your tie’ trick with Charles.”

Praying Mantis: “Listen, Chuck, when I pull your strings, you dance!”

Tor Edge: “Bring me a fresh Pizza with extra Walnut sauce…NOW!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, AvaJ!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

3 responses to "We have a winner!

  Dr. Eowyn | March 20, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    I just noticed Rothschild and Prince Charles had almost identical neck ties. What’s with that?

    Like

