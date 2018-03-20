Gun grabbers Everytown tweets: What could possibly go wrong?

Posted on March 20, 2018 by | 1 Comment

everytown tweet

Beyond the fact that their tweet is racist, they blame the mag error on an “inaccurate” thumbnail photo.

Gun grabbers…they have no #gunsense.

DCG

One response to “Gun grabbers Everytown tweets: What could possibly go wrong?

  1. weezy | March 20, 2018 at 5:07 am | Reply

    To all gun haters, move to gun free zones where only thugs illegally have them, like Chicago. Blacks killing blacks are the rule there. Then tell me how safe you and your kids are. Why do you blame the guns and not the trigger happy, mentally disturbed, ignorant fool?

    Like

