Gun grabbers Everytown tweets: What could possibly go wrong?

Beyond the fact that their tweet is racist, they blame the mag error on an “inaccurate” thumbnail photo.
Gun grabbers…they have no #gunsense.
DCG
Advertisements
Beyond the fact that their tweet is racist, they blame the mag error on an “inaccurate” thumbnail photo.
Gun grabbers…they have no #gunsense.
DCG
|weezy on Gun grabbers Everytown tweets:…
|George Esson on Bombshell: Jerome Corsi says J…
|Philip McLaughlin on Bombshell: Jerome Corsi says J…
|DCG on #WarOnWomen: Actor Jim Carrey…
|DCG on #WarOnWomen: Actor Jim Carrey…
|stevenbroiles on #WarOnWomen: Actor Jim Carrey…
|stevenbroiles on NJ high school students suspen…
|stevenbroiles on NJ high school students suspen…
|DCG on Illinois State Assembly approv…
|greenworxx on Bombshell: Jerome Corsi says J…
|peewee on Illinois State Assembly approv…
|zeitgeist2012 on Illinois State Assembly approv…
|DCG on #WarOnWomen: Actor Jim Carrey…
|YouKnowWho on Illinois State Assembly approv…
|stevenbroiles on #WarOnWomen: Actor Jim Carrey…
To all gun haters, move to gun free zones where only thugs illegally have them, like Chicago. Blacks killing blacks are the rule there. Then tell me how safe you and your kids are. Why do you blame the guns and not the trigger happy, mentally disturbed, ignorant fool?
LikeLike