Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi urges armed insurrection against President Trump

18 U.S. Code § 2382 states:
Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
On March 12, 2018, at a townhall meeting in Huntington, New York, Democrat Congressman Tom Suozzi, who represents Long Island, did precisely that, suggesting that his constituents take up arms against President Trump, in violation of 18 U.S. Code § 2382.
As reported by Carl Campanile for the New York Post, March 19, 2018, Suozzi is seen in a newly released video of his town hall appearance, in which he said:
“It’s really a matter of putting public pressure on the president. This is where the Second Amendment comes in, quite frankly, because you know, what if the president was to ignore the courts? What would you do? What would we do?”
Someone in the audience asks, “What’s the Second Amendment?”
Suozzi says, “The Second Amendment is the right to bear arms.”
To rephrase what Suozzi said to his constituents in the townhall meeting:
“It’s really a matter of putting public pressure on the president. This is where the Second Amendment — the right to bear arms — comes in.”
The audience laughed — some nervously.
Republicans are not amused. National Republican Campaign Committee spokesman Chris Martin said:
“This video is incredibly disturbing. It’s surreal to watch a sitting member of Congress suggest that his constituents should take up arms against the president of the United States.”
Speaking with forked tongue, Suozzi (via his political adviser Kim Devlin) denies he was “advocating for an armed insurrection.” At the same time, he doubles down on his call to his constituents to exercise their Second Amendment right against President Trump by forwarding a line penned by Thomas Jefferson, calling for armed resistance:
“What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms.”
Ever the hypocrite, Suozzi’s reference to the Second Amendment conflicts with his recent push for gun control following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. He even participated in the March 14 student walkout for gun control outside the U.S. Capitol. In a February 21 tweet, Suozzi calls on the young people of his district to support more restrictive gun laws:
“I think we should engage the high school students of #NY03, and all of Long Island, to promote gun violence prevention legislation.”
Thomas Suozzi, 55, is a first-term congressman elected in 2016, and is seeking re-election this fall. He formerly served as Nassau County executive and before that, mayor of Glen Cove, NY. His father, Joseph Suozzi, had been mayor of Glen Cove.
He is expected to easily win the Democratic primary and face GOP challenger Dan Debono, a former US Navy SEAL, in the general election.
Please report Congressman Tom Suozzi to the Secret Service:
Ph: (202) 406-5708
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
The institutionalization of mental illness continues apace: Now we actually have a member of Congress attempting to incite violence against a sitting President. And although some in the audience “laughed nervously,” the odds that a mentally deranged individual will hear this and attempt to act upon it are there. It is time for the Secret Service to talk to Tom Suozzi.
It is also time for the President of the United States to move on whatever sealed indictments there are against individuals suspected of having committed crimes against the United States. It is also time—past time, perhaps (?)—for the Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions, to take decisive action.
And this takes the entire issue to the larger question at hand. Of course no President can tell the public every last detail of all the issues, in that he directed someone to do something, and what the follow-up was, and who made what phone calls, etc., etc. Sometimes the President has to micromanage, but he must lead and administrate. This means he must delegate. But there is something going on that we of the public are not privy to. Who or what is it? Have the Clintons successfully hamstrung the President? Is he being blackmailed? Are the Obama appointees whom Trump may not legally fire effectively preventing him from taking decisive action? The entire affair stinks to High Heaven!
In the meantime, the Secret Service has someone to talk to, PRONTO!
LikeLiked by 1 person