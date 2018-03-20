Brexit betrayed: UK must obey EU laws and open borders until 2020

Brexit is short for Britain’s Exit from the European Union (EU).

On June 23, 2016, in a referendum on Brexit with a 72.2% turnout, 51.9% of the participating United Kingdom (UK) electorate voted to leave the EU.

On March 29, 2017, London invoked Article 50 of the Treaty on the European Union, according to which the UK is due to leave the EU two years later, on March 29, 2019.

But Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party government has sold out the British people who’d voted for Brexit. The extent of her betrayal is revealed in a new agreement between the UK and the EU.

Oliver J J Lane reports for Breitbart that in a joint press conference in Brussels on March 19, 2018, Britain’s David Davis and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, a Frenchman, unveiled a “legal text which constitutes a decisive step” towards a final agreement on Brexit.

According to this agreement:

(1) The UK will agree to follow all EU rules for years after the official Brexit of March 2019, under the guise of a “transition period” that will last until 2022.

(2) Although the UK will follow all EU rules until 2022, the UK has no power to challenge or make decisions on those rules because, as Barnier put it: “The United Kingdom will no longer participate in EU decision-making processes because after the 30th of March 2019 you will no longer be a member state [of the EU]…. Nonetheless, [the UK] . . . will be required to respect all European rules just like member states do.”

(3) During the transition period, the UK will have no control over immigration, but will keep its borders open to all EU citizens, who will have full rights forever, under a “new resident status” that gives those immigrants “legal certainty.”

(4) During the transition period, Britain will not take back control of its fisheries from the EU. The proportion of fish that UK fishermen are allowed to catch from their own waters will remain the same. This capitulation especially is bad news for fisheries and communities in Northern Ireland. Perversely, UK negotiator David Davis praised this capitulation as “protecting the interests of the United Kingdom’s fishing community”.

~Eowyn

