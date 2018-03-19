#WarOnWomen: Actor Jim Carrey shares horrible painting of Sarah Sanders

Posted on March 19, 2018 by | 9 Comments
jim carrey painting of sarah sanders

Jim Carrey’s “art”

Carey doing his best to empower women through empathy.

From Fox News: Jim Carrey faced swift backlash Sunday after the actor tweeted a painting that apparently showed White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in a terrifyingly garish light.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey wrote in his tweet accompanying the portrait Saturday.

Though Carrey didn’t mention Sanders by name, many Twitter users knew right away who it was, The Wrap reported.

But not all on Twitter were amused. “James Woods, do you have a comment about Jim Carrey and the insulting portrait he has presented of Sarah Sanders?” tonguepiercer wrote.

Michael Gatza tweeted: “What a disgraceful thing to do. Jim Carrey Paints Sarah Huckabee Sanders – It’s Not a Pretty Picture.”

Twitter user Delaine Gordon B added: “This is just one more example of how Hollyweird empowers women! #JimCarrey is just doing his portion, right Jim? He’s a has been!!”

Last month, Carrey tweeted the image of an original painting depicting a seemingly dead schoolgirl sprawled out on the American flag soaked in blood, following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The “Ace Ventura” star has been taking a break from films to devote more time to painting.

He told a magazine last year that creating political art isn’t a new concept for him.

See also:

9 responses to “#WarOnWomen: Actor Jim Carrey shares horrible painting of Sarah Sanders

  1. Brian Heinz | March 19, 2018 at 10:42 am | Reply

    ” creating political art isn’t a new concept for him.” So is he going to take lessons his art isn’t art. My dog can paint with his paws better than that. As far as empowerment we know were the holly-weird stand in one hand fondle and the other swear a-legions to stand with battered women. A break from his movies because no one wants to pay to watch them any more. And my dogs painting would sell before his for sure.☻

    Liked by 4 people

  2. Silhouette | March 19, 2018 at 10:53 am | Reply

    I never did like him as an actor and I sure don’t care for his ‘art’.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. lophatt | March 19, 2018 at 10:53 am | Reply

    Wow! I thought that was Nicki Hailey until I read the title. Someone should bring in the elephant to finish it for him.

    Liked by 2 people

  4. millo640 | March 19, 2018 at 10:59 am | Reply

    I have not been to a movie since Saving Private Ryan. I was making plans this past weekend to go see 7 Days to Entebbe. I got directions to the closest theatre and show times. Then it hit me, do I really want to support Hollywood with my money. I did not go….thank you Jim Carrey for verifying what I already knew.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. gitardood | March 19, 2018 at 11:05 am | Reply

    not only women, but read here: http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2513.htm
    about the present war on children and Christian families

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Maryaha | March 19, 2018 at 11:23 am | Reply

    Liz Crokin’s reply to Jim Carrey on Twitter:

    “Your girlfriend killed herself after you allegedly gave her drugs, introduced her to prostitution & infected her w 3 STDS! Projection much!”

    Liked by 3 people

  7. kommonsentsjane | March 19, 2018 at 11:56 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    The news is out – Jim Carrie was born in Canada – and that is the problem. He will never be a part of the patriotism endowed on “real” Americans. He might as well rejoin his liberals because he will never fit in.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Lola | March 19, 2018 at 12:12 pm | Reply

    Jim Carey is supposedly the Satanic High Priest of Hollywood . I’ve read that many times, but here is a random video I found.

    Liked by 3 people

