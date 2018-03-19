NJ high school students suspended for sharing pictures of weapons at shooting range on social media

These suspensions would never be upheld in a court of law. Sue the heck out of the school district if they don’t rescind these suspensions.

From NJ.com: A New Jersey school district that allegedly suspended two high school students this week over a gun photo taken during a family visit to a private shooting range is facing community backlash and the threat of a lawsuit over district policies.

The photo of four rifles, ammunition clips and a gun duffel bag was shared by one of the students on the social media app Snapchat with the caption “fun day at the range,” according to Lacey Township resident Amanda Buron, a family friend of one of the students.

A screen capture of the image made the rounds among other students and later brought to the attention of Lacey Township High School officials. Buron said the students received a five-day in-school suspension for violating the school’s policy on weapons possession.

News of the suspension soon circulated on social media groups for Lacey and quickly drew hundreds of responses harshly criticizing the district’s action and its policy on weapons, which many called overly broad.

Lacey schools Superintendent Craig Wigley said in an email to NJ Advance Media on Thursday that “information posted on social media is incorrect” and that private matters involving students cannot be discussed. He declined to say what aspect of the accounts posted on social media is inaccurate.

“We are not at will to contradict public opinion on the internet,” Wigley wrote. He declined to be interviewed by phone.

Many have called for a huge turnout at the school board’s next scheduled meeting on Monday at the high school to protest the decision. A few people noted that the image was ill-timed after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17.

Thousands of students around New Jersey staged walkouts and held in-school programs on Wednesday in response to the shooting in Parkland.

The controversy at Lacey’s high school has drawn the attention of a New Jersey gun advocacy group, which sent a cease and desist letter to the district threatening a lawsuit if its policy remained unchanged and the suspension of the students was not overturned.

The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs letter cited the rule stating students could be suspended for up to a year if they are “reported to be in possession of a weapon of any type for any reason or purpose on or off school grounds.”

Multiple attempts by NJ Advance Media to reach the students and their families were unsuccessful. Buron said both families are upset at how the incident was handled. Both teens fell behind in Advance Placement courses due to the in-school suspensions, she said.

ANJRPC, the gun group, said the bigger issue is with the policy itself.

“The policy is clearly wrong and violates the Second Amendment,” ANJRPC executive director Scott Bach said. “We hope that they’re reasonable people and they will fix it. If they don’t, we’re prepared to take legal action.”

The ANJRPC also demanded Lacey school officials apologize to the two boys and clear their records.

Read the rest of the story here.

h/t Weasel Zippers

DCG

Advertisements