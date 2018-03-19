Illinois State Assembly approves gun confiscation bill

The state legislature of Illinois has approved a bill, HB 1465, which:
- Requires 18 to 20-year-olds to hand over or transfer ownership of heretofore legally possessed “assault weapons” — which the NRA-ILA describes as commonly-owned “semi-automatic firearms” — as well as any magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.
- Bans the sale of certain types of semi-automatic weapons to individuals under age 21.
- Makes owning such a weapon by persons under age 21 a Class 3 felony for a first offense and a Class 2 felony for a second offense.
The government forcing people to forfeit or hand over weapons previously deemed legal is confiscation.
On February 28, 2018, the bill was passed by a vote of 64-51 in the State House of Representatives. On March 14, 2018, the Illinois State Senate passed the bill by a vote of 33-22. Both the House and Senate are controlled by a Democrat majority.
HB 1465 was introduced in Illinois’ House by Rep. Michelle Mussman (D). The bill’s 23 co-sponsors are all Democrats: 16 females, 7 males.
HB 1465 was introduced in Illinois’ Senate by Senate President John Cullerton (D-Chicago). There were 7 co-sponsors, among whom was Republican Sen. Jim Oberweis, whom the NRA had given an “A” rating in 2014.
The bill deviates from the traditional military definition of assault rifle, requiring the weapon to be capable of selective fire options like three round bursts and fully-automatic, and instead defines it as any semi-automatic rifle or pistol with a belt or magazine fed system capable of more than 10 rounds or featuring a folding stock or the ability to accept tactical attachments such as scopes. The definition also includes some .50 caliber rifles.
Critics of the gun confiscation bill were taken aback by “the idea that the government would confiscate property.” The bill’s House sponsor, Rep. Michelle Mussman, responded to these concerns by assuring them “authorities will not visit homes to pick up weapons.” Rather, “a first offense for getting caught with prohibited firearms would be a misdemeanor offense.”
After the state Senate passed the bill, HB 1465 must go back to the House for reconciliation because the Senate added an amendment, meant to attract Republican support for the bill, which would allow individuals who owned such weapons prior to the passage of the law to use that fact as an affirmative defense when facing felony charges under the legislation.
But Sen. Chapin Rose (R) told Watchdog.org that the amendment would not necessarily protect owners of the weapons from facing felony charges if they do not surrender them. He believes the bill should have exempted current owners of the weapons from facing charges, rather than just offering them an affirmative defense while under arrest.
If Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) signs the bill, HB 1465 will become law. Residents under the age of 21 will have 90 days to turn over the guns and magazines.
Rauner recently vetoed a bill that would have required gun retailers to be licensed by the state, claiming that to be “unnecessary, burdensome regulation.” Gubernatorial vetoes can be overturned by a three-fifths majority vote in both houses of the Illinois General Assembly.
Illinois also recently passed other gun control bills in addition to the gun confiscation HB 1465:
- The Illinois State Senate passed HB 1467, which bans bump stocks and trigger cranks, and added an amendment to that bill allowing localities to ban what it defines as assault weapons, potentially creating different gun laws on a town-by-town basis in Illinois.
- The Illinois House of Representatives passed HB 1468, which would impose a 72-hour waiting period on purchases of items defined as assault weapons. The Senate has yet to vote on the measure.
Sources: Breitbart; Fox2; WAND-TV; Truth In Media
~Eowyn
Well there ya go they are out in full force Government gun take up coming soon to your town. WHAT are you going to do? Wear out the phone to your congressman or senator (lower case not deserving) and keep calling till they are on board or they have you blocked. Again using emotion not facts to drive a agenda of the progressives.
Is that a joke, really? If I lived in Chicago,better bring the National Guard to confiscate my weapon, that’s all she wrote!
Shameful, Gun Control is Communism and Nazism!!
PRAY for Our Judeo-Christian Nation USA and Israel-Yisrael and Our Christian Earth Everyday!! “Pray Without Ceasing.” ( 1 Thessalonians 5:17 KJV )!!
Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ) Everyone, YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
I don’t think Rauner will sign the bill. But ya never know…
Just how are they going to make criminals, who don’t follow the law, comply?
They all have their orders from their owners. That is not you and me. They want this done. I actually think they want a civil war. It is undeniable that they want chaos. “Chao ab Chao”.
As we all know that Illinois is a DEMOCRAT state. This is illegal.
kommonsentsjane
they just turned a lot of good young men into criminals; I’d be one of em, if I weren’t already too old.
We’ll see what it gets em…..
First Priority: Gangs in the inner cities…yea…let’s see how that pans out..
Joyce . . . . You have brought up a priority question . . . that is when Chicago, Illinois CANNOT get the gun violence in this city under control, why would they ever think they have the right to harass other people who are not mentally ill, or who not are a menace to society? When they clean up the “gangs in the inner cities” then let them turn their efforts to other problems. They are making up problems out of thin air. If we were at war, how could anyone in good conscience issue forced enlistment and force these same young people to utilize these kinds of weapons? This is just ridiculous.
Guess our young men and women don’t need to worry about the draft now. No uncle scam, er sam, can’t fight in your wars anymore, cause I anit allowed to hold a gun.
Look at how they engineered this. The false flags, the “left v right” dichotomy. Now anyone labeled “left” is “duty bound” to support gun confiscation. When laws are unconstitutional they are null and void.
Once one of them gets away with something like this they all jump on it.
lophatt . . . . Bravo! Excellent synopsis of the dichotomy of the left and right on this issue. I absolutely agree with that.
Blow Me Barney Fife! This country does not have enough Barneys to confiscate guns. You’re too Stupid to realize that.
Perhaps they should also inform the gangs and criminals who don’t give a rat’s ass about laws.
I hope there’s a massive exodus from Illinois and I assume there will be at any time soon.
Maybe they should just arrest their mozlem in chief, Mayor Rahm Immanuel, instead, and stop the foolishness, once and for all…
If they really do this “Stealing” of weapons, I hope the blood of the “theives” run up to the horses’ bridles.
I wonder what Wolfgang Halbig, a great American, thinks about this.
Chicago, home of the communist party and their red diaper babies.What they did violates the Bill of Rights,ignore this so called law,if they come make them pay ….
If they submit then they deserve whatever fate is in store for them.
