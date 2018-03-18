Sunday Devotional: ‘It was for this purpose that I came to this hour’

John 12:27-33, 24-26

“I am troubled now. Yet what should I say?

‘Father, save me from this hour’?

But it was for this purpose that I came to this hour.

Father, glorify your name.”

Then a voice came from heaven,

“I have glorified it and will glorify it again.”

The crowd there heard it and said it was thunder;

but others said, “An angel has spoken to him.”

Jesus answered and said,

“This voice did not come for my sake but for yours.

Now is the time of judgment on this world;

now the ruler of this world will be driven out.

And when I am lifted up from the earth,

I will draw everyone to myself.”

He said this indicating the kind of death he would die.

“Amen, amen, I say to you,

unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies,

it remains just a grain of wheat;

but if it dies, it produces much fruit.

Whoever loves his life loses it,

and whoever hates his life in this world

will preserve it for eternal life.

Whoever serves me must follow me,

and where I am, there also will my servant be.

The Father will honor whoever serves me.”

Today is the 5th Sunday of Lent — the 40 days in which Christians pray, fast, and make special sacrifices in remembrance of how Christ our Lord was tortured, suffered, and died for our sins.

Being God, Jesus foresaw his impending death by crucifixion — the cruelest method of execution devised by the Romans:

“He said this indicating the kind of death he would die.” -John 12:33

Though God, Jesus was also wholly human, having become incarnate in order to atone, to make right, the terrible sin of Adam and Eve.

For why it takes God to atone the sin of Adam, see my post of March 11, 2018, “Sunday Devotional: For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son”.

For why God became man in order to save humanity, see the Parable of the Farmer and the Geese in “Sunday Devotional: You were purchased at a price“.

Can you imagine the dread and horror our Lord felt, foreseeing the excruciating suffering, pain, and death He would undergo?

“I am troubled now. Yet what should I say? ‘Father, save me from this hour’? But it was for this purpose that I came to this hour.” -John 12:27

One of the purposes of God becoming man is to show us the way — not just the way to salvation, but also as a model for how to conduct ourselves with grace and forbearance in this mortal coil of strife, troubles, suffering and tears.

He tells us to “pick up” our cross — the inevitable burdens and travails of every human life — and follow Him (Matthew 16:24), with the promise that:

“Whoever serves me must follow me, and where I am, there also will my servant be. The Father will honor whoever serves me.” -John 12:26



So the next time you feel overwhelmed by your problems, the next time you suffer, just look at Him on the Cross. He will help you, I promise.

Jesus, I love You, with my whole heart, my whole soul, my whole mind, and with all my strength.

And may the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn



Advertisements